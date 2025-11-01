From Maha Kumbh Mela To Andhra Temple: Deadly Stampedes That Shook India This Year

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaFrom Maha Kumbh Mela To Andhra Temple: Deadly Stampedes That Shook India This Year

A stampede at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh injured devotees during Ekadashi.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Nov 2025 01:15 PM (IST)
A stampede at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, left at least nine devotees dead and several others injured, officials said.

The incident occurred as massive crowds gathered to mark Ekadashi, a day of deep religious significance. According to the Chief Minister’s Office, emergency services and police personnel were quickly deployed to the scene, rushing the injured to nearby hospitals. Additional security forces have also been stationed at the temple to control the swelling crowd and restore order.

While authorities are yet to confirm the exact number of casualties, the tragedy adds to a series of deadly stampedes that have shaken India this year, from religious gatherings to public celebrations and political rallies.

Major Stampedes That Shook India in 2025

Maha Kumbh Mela, Prayagraj: On January 29, at least 30 people were killed and 60 others injured in a stampede at the Sangam during the Mauni Amavasya festival at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh. Millions of devotees had gathered for the holy dip, leading to severe overcrowding. Officials later confirmed 30 fatalities after initial confusion over the death toll.

New Delhi Railway Station: Barely two weeks later, on February 15, a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station claimed 18 lives. The tragedy unfolded as a surge of passengers headed for Prayagraj to attend the Kumbh Mela. Early reports blamed poor crowd management and train announcements, though Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw later told Parliament that the chaos began after “a big headload fell from one of the passengers.”

RCB Victory Celebration, Bengaluru: On June 4, celebrations turned tragic at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium when a stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL victory event killed 11 people and injured 33 others, including a six-year-old girl. Thousands of fans had gathered to celebrate the team’s championship win.

Puri Rath Yatra, Odisha: A few weeks later, on June 28, three devotees were killed and over 50 injured during the Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra. The incident took place near the Shree Gundicha Temple in the early hours of June 29, when a sudden surge near the chariots caused several people to fall and be trampled.

TVK Rally, Karur, Tamil Nadu: In one of the deadliest stampedes of the year, at least 41 people were killed and nearly 100 injured during a political rally in Karur district on September 27. The event, organised by Tamil actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), turned chaotic when thousands surged forward to glimpse his convoy after a delay of nearly seven hours.

Published at : 01 Nov 2025 01:15 PM (IST)
Maha Kumbh Stampede New Delhi Stampede Bengaluru Stampede Stampedes In India
