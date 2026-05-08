Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResult#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaStalin Urges Governor To Form New Tamil Nadu Government ‘Without Delay’

Stalin Urges Governor To Form New Tamil Nadu Government ‘Without Delay’

In a post on social media, Stalin said the Assembly had already been dissolved and the Governor had issued the required proclamation.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 08 May 2026 08:53 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Stalin urges Governor for swift new government formation.
  • Assembly dissolution necessitates immediate constitutional process.
  • New administration needed for elected members' oaths.

Outgoing Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Thursday urged the Governor to ensure the immediate formation of a new government, saying the dissolution of the existing Legislative Assembly made it imperative for the constitutional process to move forward without delay.

In a post on social media, Stalin said the Assembly had already been dissolved and the Governor had issued the required proclamation.

‘Most Important Duty Of Democracy’

Stalin said the formation of a new administration was essential so that newly elected legislators could take oath and governance could continue uninterrupted.

ALSO READ: From Nandigram To Nabanna: The Rise Of Suvendu Adhikari In Bengal Politics

“...The existing Legislative Assembly has already been dissolved, and the Governor has issued the proclamation to that effect. In such a situation, it is not only the compulsion of the times but also the most important duty of democracy that a new government must be formed for the elected Members of the Legislative Assembly to take their oaths of office and to advance the welfare of the state!” he wrote.

DMK Urges Immediate Constitutional Action

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief further said that the party had formally requested the Governor to act swiftly in accordance with constitutional provisions.

ALSO READ: ‘Bengal’s Dream Has Come True’: Amit Shah Celebrates BJP’s Historic Election Victory

“In this context, on behalf of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, I request that the Governor take immediate action to form a new administration in accordance with the Constitution, in order to avoid any delay in the formation of the government,” Stalin said.

Before You Go

Protest Alert: Police Lathi Charge on BPSC Aspirants in Patna Amid Recruitment Protest

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is it imperative for a new government to be formed immediately?

The Legislative Assembly has been dissolved, and the Governor has issued a proclamation. This necessitates the formation of a new government for elected members to take their oaths and ensure uninterrupted governance and state welfare.

What action has the DMK requested from the Governor?

The DMK has formally requested the Governor to swiftly form a new administration in accordance with constitutional provisions to avoid any delays.

What is considered the most important duty of democracy in this situation?

In the current situation where the Legislative Assembly has been dissolved, the most important duty of democracy is to form a new government promptly.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 08 May 2026 08:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
MK Stalin DMK Tamil NAdu Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Stalin Urges Governor To Form New Tamil Nadu Government ‘Without Delay’
Stalin Urges Governor To Form New Tamil Nadu Government ‘Without Delay’
India
From Nandigram To Nabanna: The Rise Of Suvendu Adhikari In Bengal Politics
From Nandigram To Nabanna: The Rise Of Suvendu Adhikari In Bengal Politics
India
‘Bengal’s Dream Has Come True’: Amit Shah Celebrates BJP’s Historic Election Victory
‘Bengal’s Dream Has Come True’: Amit Shah Celebrates BJP’s Historic Election Victory
India
Mani Shankar Aiyar Blasts Congress-TVK Tie-Up, Calls It ‘Immoral’
Mani Shankar Aiyar Blasts Congress-TVK Tie-Up, Calls It ‘Immoral’
Advertisement

Videos

Protest Alert: Police Lathi Charge on BPSC Aspirants in Patna Amid Recruitment Protest
Bihar Update: Nishant Kumar Takes Charge of Health Ministry, Begins Work at Office
BJP Bengal Race: Shah Holds Core Meet as Adhikari Emerges Front-Runner Ahead of MLA Vote
BJP Bengal Move: Shah Meets Modi in Delhi Ahead of Key MLA Meet, CM Decision at 4 PM
BJP Bengal Move: Shah Begins Temple Visit, MLA Meet to Decide CM Face at 4 PM
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Delhi Must Listen To Ladakh's Demands, Ignoring Can Prove Costly
Opinion
Embed widget