Stalin Urges Governor To Form New Tamil Nadu Government ‘Without Delay’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Stalin urges Governor for swift new government formation.

Assembly dissolution necessitates immediate constitutional process.

New administration needed for elected members' oaths.

Outgoing Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Thursday urged the Governor to ensure the immediate formation of a new government, saying the dissolution of the existing Legislative Assembly made it imperative for the constitutional process to move forward without delay.

In a post on social media, Stalin said the Assembly had already been dissolved and the Governor had issued the required proclamation.

‘Most Important Duty Of Democracy’

Stalin said the formation of a new administration was essential so that newly elected legislators could take oath and governance could continue uninterrupted.

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“...The existing Legislative Assembly has already been dissolved, and the Governor has issued the proclamation to that effect. In such a situation, it is not only the compulsion of the times but also the most important duty of democracy that a new government must be formed for the elected Members of the Legislative Assembly to take their oaths of office and to advance the welfare of the state!” he wrote.

DMK Urges Immediate Constitutional Action

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief further said that the party had formally requested the Governor to act swiftly in accordance with constitutional provisions.

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“In this context, on behalf of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, I request that the Governor take immediate action to form a new administration in accordance with the Constitution, in order to avoid any delay in the formation of the government,” Stalin said.