Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaStalin’s Political Gambit: DMK Gains Edge As OPS, Premalatha Meet Sparks Opposition Rift

Stalin’s Political Gambit: DMK Gains Edge As OPS, Premalatha Meet Sparks Opposition Rift

The AIADMK’s aggressive reactions to OPS’ courtesy call at CM Stalin’s residence have only amplified perceptions of internal rifts.

By : IANS | Updated at : 05 Aug 2025 01:54 PM (IST)

Chennai, Aug 5 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President, M.K. Stalin, seems to have reshaped the state’s political discourse by reaching out to expelled AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam (OPS) and DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakant. In a calculated move ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls, CM Stalin has not only reinforced the strength of the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) but also exposed widening cracks in the Opposition.

The meetings, seen as a significant political overture, have triggered speculation across party lines.

The BJP, which has repeatedly claimed that newer parties — including those from the SPA — would be drawn into its fold, now faces uncertainty over retaining existing allies.

Simultaneously, the developments have put AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) on the back foot.

His ongoing statewide rally, aimed at projecting leadership and unity has been overshadowed by the buzz surrounding CM Stalin’s interactions with OPS and Premalatha.

The AIADMK’s aggressive reactions to OPS’ courtesy call at CM Stalin’s residence have only amplified perceptions of internal rifts.

DMK insiders believe the party has gained a strategic upper hand.

“People are now talking about whether OPS or Premalatha might join our alliance. That, in itself, is a political victory,” said a senior DMK leader, speaking off the record.

“The narrative has shifted. While our opponents are losing friends, we are being seen as a more viable alternative — even by those who once opposed us.”

Although OPS joining the DMK-led alliance seems unlikely, given the DMK-averse nature of his voter base, the optics of his meeting with CM Stalin have sparked fresh debates.

If OPS were to align with actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) or contest independently, it could fracture the anti-incumbency vote that might otherwise consolidate behind the AIADMK.

Even if the BJP manages to bring OPS back into its fold, the public expression of dissatisfaction and shifting political loyalties have already weakened the image of a united NDA.

CM Stalin’s move has effectively disrupted the Opposition’s momentum and reaffirmed the SPA’s position as the dominant political force in Tamil Nadu’s pre-election landscape.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Aug 2025 01:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
AIADMK BJP Stalin Tamil NAdu
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Former Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik Dies
Former Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik Dies
India
'This Day That Year': Army Shares Old Post On US' Support To Pakistan
'This Day That Year': Army Shares Old Post On US' Support To Pakistan
World
‘Pakistan And China Fighting For Russia,’ Says Zelensky, Pakistan Denies
‘Pakistan And China Fighting For Russia,’ Says Zelensky, Pakistan Denies
Cities
‘Antim Johar’ Echoes Across Ranchi As Jharkhand Bids Final Goodbye To Former CM Shibu Soren
‘Antim Johar’ Echoes Across Ranchi As Jharkhand Bids Final Goodbye To Former CM Shibu Soren
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ED Summons Industrialist Anil Ambani in ₹3000 Crore Fraud Case; Investigation Intensifies | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Priyanka Gandhi Says Opposition’s Right to Question Govt Is Constitutional Duty | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Responds Strongly to Trump’s Tariff Threat Over Russian Oil Trade | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Attends NDA MPs’ Meet, To Be Honored for Operation Sindoor Success | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Slams Trump’s Oil Threats- 'No Bullying Will Be Tolerated' | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
5 Years Of NEP: A Renaissance in India's Education Landscape | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget