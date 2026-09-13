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English NewsNewsIndiaStalin’s 2029 Game Plan? Kanimozhi-Uddhav Meet Sparks Third-Front Buzz Against Congress

Stalin’s 2029 Game Plan? Kanimozhi-Uddhav Meet Sparks Third-Front Buzz Against Congress

Kanimozhi’s meeting with Uddhav Thackeray over delimitation concerns has sparked speculation about a possible third-front plan involving regional parties ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha polls.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 13 Sep 2026 08:24 PM (IST)
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  • Meeting sparked speculation about regional parties uniting for 2029.

With relations between the DMK and Congress reportedly strained in Tamil Nadu, a meeting between DMK MP Kanimozhi and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai has sparked political speculation. While leaders from both parties said the discussion focused on concerns over delimitation, the meeting has also fuelled talk of possible efforts to bring regional parties closer ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha election.

Kanimozhi Meets Uddhav

Kanimozhi met Uddhav Thackeray at his residence, Matoshri, in Mumbai. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Anil Desai described the meeting as cordial and said there was no political discussion about future strategy.

“The meeting took place, and it was a good and cordial meeting. There was nothing political discussed in the meeting about what needs to be done or how it should be done,” Desai said.

He added that both the DMK in Tamil Nadu and Shiv Sena (UBT) in Maharashtra were important regional parties with their own political significance.

Kanimozhi later left Matoshri following the meeting.

Also Read: Amit Shah: UCC To Be Implemented In All 21 NDA States Before 2029

Delimitation Focus

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan said the meeting was linked to concerns among regional parties over the proposed delimitation exercise.

“Definitely, Uddhav also belongs to a state party. So, this is the concern of the state parties that this delimitation may affect certain states. That is why she discussed it with him,” Elangovan said.

The meeting comes amid growing concerns among several southern states that delimitation based on population could alter their representation in Parliament.

Third-Front Buzz

Despite the stated focus on delimitation, the meeting has triggered speculation about a possible realignment of regional parties at the national level.

The DMK has remained part of the INDIA bloc while maintaining its own political identity in Tamil Nadu. Differences between regional parties and Congress in various states have also raised questions about the future shape of Opposition politics ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha election.

There is speculation that Stalin could explore closer coordination with regional parties that have differences with Congress. Kanimozhi’s reported outreach to leaders such as Uddhav Thackeray has added to that speculation.

However, there is no confirmation from the DMK or Shiv Sena (UBT) that the meeting was aimed at forming a third front.

With the 2029 election still some time away, the focus for now appears to remain on regional concerns over delimitation, even as the meeting has fuelled wider political discussions.

Also Read: BRICS Summit: PM Modi Holds 15 Bilateral Meetings In 3 Days With Putin, Xi, Pezeshkian

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 13 Sep 2026 08:18 PM (IST)
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Kanimozhi Uddhav Thackeray Stalin DMK Uddhav Thackeray Third Front Buzz
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