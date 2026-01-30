M.K. Stalin states that the BJP makes baseless allegations against the DMK, including charges of political dynasties and corruption. He dismisses these as attempts to spread lies.
Stalin Hits Out At BJP: ‘Has AIADMK’s Corruption Been Cleaned In Your Washing Machine?’
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin criticised the BJP for corruption allegations against DMK, questioning if their ally AIADMK, previously accused of corruption, was "cleaned" by the BJP.
Chennai, Jan 30 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday launched a sharp attack on the BJP asking whether their alliance partner AIADMK allegedly involved in corruption cases has been cleaned in their "washing machine".
Targeting the saffron party for making "baseless allegations" on the DMK, Stalin, after inaugurating a Summit here, said those who cannot digest the growth of Tamil Nadu spread lies through "Whatsapp university".
"All the allegations made against us follow an old script. The first of these is the political dynasty charge. I have already answered this. Anyone is free to enter politics, but they must stand before the people, earn their trust and win votes to succeed. This is a baseless accusation made by those who cannot face us on the ground," the DMK chief said.
The second allegation they make against us is "corruption". Has anyone proven a single allegation made against us so far, he asked.
Hitting out at the BJP, Stalin said, "Those currently with you are the ones truly involved in corruption, specifically, the AIADMK, who were even convicted by the Supreme Court in corruption cases. When you were not in alliance with them, how many allegations did you level against them? Have you now washed them in your washing machine?" The opposition claim that Tamil Nadu is anti-Hindu. But in the last 1,730 days of power, consecrations for over 4,000 temples have been conducted, a scale which has not even taken place in any BJP-ruled states, he claimed.
"True devotees are happy with this," Stalin said. PTI VIJ VIJ KH
