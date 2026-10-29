Stalin Accuses TVK Govt Of ‘Raidshow’ Politics, Says Raids Aim To Divert Public Attention

Chennai, Oct 29 (PTI) DMK president M K Stalin on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the TVK government, accusing it of carrying out "politically motivated" raids on former ministers to divert public attention from pressing governance issues.

In a post on X, he asked, "Is it fair for a Chief Minister, who has turned Tamil Nadu into a state where neither women, children, nor the elderly feel safe, to spend his time strategising whether to conduct a roadshow or a raidshow just to divert public attention and dominate media breaking news?"

He criticised the ruling TVK, referring to it as a "TN Branch Washing Machine" that inducts corrupt elements and turns them into political bargaining chips.

According to him, the TVK administration's 'vettri vendetta politics', targeting former DMK ministers, will ultimately fail in court and face public rejection.

"These raids, staged merely to produce reel videos for the Trichy East by-election and to allow the Chief Minister to deliver dramatic punch dialogues on stage, will not intimidate the DMK cadre."

Pointing to a "breakdown in law and order" in the state, administrative inefficiency and rising prices, the DMK chief warned that any attempt to silence his party would backfire and affirmed that the DMK would double down on exposing the government's "misdeeds".

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)