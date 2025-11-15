Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaSrinagar Nowgam Police Station Blast: Kharge Urges Govt To Strengthen Anti-Terror Measures

Srinagar Nowgam Police Station Blast: Kharge Urges Govt To Strengthen Anti-Terror Measures

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge mourns 9 dead, 32 injured in Nowgam police station blast, calls for stronger intelligence, anti-terror measures, and urgent all-party meeting.

By : PTI | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 01:52 PM (IST)
New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said the Srinagar blast is a wake up call for the Central government to strengthen intelligence and anti-terror mechanism, saying that it cannot run away from accountability.

He also demanded an urgent all-party meeting to discuss the growing threat of terrorism that continues to receive support from external forces.

In an X post, Kharge expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the accidental blast at Nowgam police station in Jammu and Kashmir and called for urgent medical attention to the injured and compensation to them and the next of kin of the deceased.

"It is extremely disconcerting and sad to know that nine precious lives have been lost and 24 people have been injured in a blast at a police station in Nowgam, Jammu and Kashmir...

"My deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. The injured must be treated with prompt medical supervision and adequate compensation must be provided to the victims," Kharge said.

He said these developments come days after the cowardly car blast terror attack near Red Fort in Delhi, and "is a wake up call for the Union government to strengthen intelligence and anti-terror mechanisms. It cannot run away from accountability." The Indian National Congress stands with the nation against the scourge of terrorism, the party chief asserted.

"In light of the recent Red Fort terror attack, there is an urgent need to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the growing threat of terrorism, which continues to receive backing and support from external forces," he said in the post.

An accidental explosion ripped through the Nowgam police station here, killing nine people and injuring 32, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Nalin Prabhat said on Saturday, while ruling out any sabotage angle.

He said the blast occurred on Friday night when a specialised team was extracting samples from a large and "unstable" cache of explosives confiscated from Haryana's Faridabad district in connection with the ongoing investigation into a "white collar terror module".

 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 15 Nov 2025 01:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jammu And Kashmir MALLIKARJUN KHARGE Nowgam Police Station Srinagar Blast
