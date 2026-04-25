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HomeNewsIndia‘Spices Alone Don’t Make A Sabji’: Mann Mocks Chadha’s Exit from Aam Aadmi Party

‘Spices Alone Don’t Make A Sabji’: Mann Mocks Chadha’s Exit from Aam Aadmi Party

Bhagwant Mann took a veiled dig at Raghav Chadha after his BJP switch, using a ‘spices’ analogy. Chadha led 7 AAP MPs’ exit, triggering a major political rift.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 25 Apr 2026 07:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann used a culinary analogy to critique defecting AAP MPs.
  • Raghav Chadha announced his exit, claiming seven Rajya Sabha MPs would join BJP.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday took a veiled swipe at Raghav Chadha, a day after the Rajya Sabha MP along with six others joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Without naming Chadha, Mann used a culinary analogy in a Punjabi post, saying ingredients like ginger, garlic and spices may enhance a dish together, but individually cannot constitute one — an apparent dig at the breakaway group of MPs.

"Ginger, garlic, cumin, fenugreek powder, red chili, black pepper, and coriander—these 7 things together make the vegetable taste great, but on their own, they can't become a 'vegetable'," Mann said in a post on X. 

 Raghav Chadha Leaves AAP

The exchange comes a day after Chadha announced his exit from the AAP and declared that seven of its 10 Rajya Sabha MPs, meeting the two-thirds threshold, would merge with the BJP.

At a press conference, Chadha accused the Aam Aadmi Party of straying from its founding principles and embracing corruption. “I gave 15 years of my life to the party, but it is no longer what it once stood for,” he said.

Chadha was joined by Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak, and claimed support from other MPs, including Harbhajan Singh, Swati Maliwal, Rajinder Gupta and Vikramjit Singh Sahney.

Reacting to the development, Arvind Kejriwal termed the move a “betrayal” of Punjab.

What Led To The Breakup?

The rift between Raghav Chadha and Aam Aadmi Party had been brewing for months, intensifying during Arvind Kejriwal’s 2024 arrest, when Chadha remained largely absent, drawing internal criticism.

Tensions peaked on April 2 when Chadha was removed as the party’s Rajya Sabha deputy leader and replaced by Ashok Mittal. Senior leaders accused him of going soft on the BJP and skipping key protests and events, while Chadha dismissed the charges as “scripted.”

From 2023, Chadha had already begun distancing himself from party affairs, coinciding with legal troubles faced by Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia. Though he cited medical reasons for staying abroad, his limited role in AAP’s 2025 Delhi campaign and focus on “middle-class issues” further widened the divide, culminating in his eventual exit.

Also Read: AAP Split Explained: What Led To Raghav Chadha’s Dramatic Breakup with Kejriwal?

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Punjab Chief Minister say about the Rajya Sabha MPs who joined the BJP?

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann used a culinary analogy to criticize the breakaway MPs. He suggested that individual ingredients, like ginger or garlic, can't make a dish alone, implying the group lacks individual substance.

Why did Raghav Chadha leave the Aam Aadmi Party?

Raghav Chadha accused the AAP of straying from its founding principles and embracing corruption. He stated the party was no longer what it once stood for, having dedicated 15 years to it.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 25 Apr 2026 06:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bhagwant Mann Swati Maliwal Punjab CM Raghav Chadha Harbhajan Singh Ashok Mittal AAP Reacts Raghav Chadha Joins BJP Sanjay Singh Live Bhagwant Mann Reacts
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