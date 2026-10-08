Special voter enrolment drive to be conducted across Keralam: CEO

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 7 (PTI): The chief electoral officer (CEO) of Keralam on Wednesday said district collectors across the state have been asked to conduct a special voter enrolment drive.

CEO D Sajith Babu, in a statement, said district collectors were directed on October 5 to conduct the special enrolment drive across the state.

For this, digital help desks will be set up at the village offices from October 15 to October 31, he said.

He further said that since the additional declaration form that existed earlier has been eliminated, applicants will only need to submit online Form 6 in accordance with the law through the Citizen Service portal or the Voter Helpline app.

"Along with the application, any one of the 12 documents proving the photograph, age and address of the voter should be submitted. Those submitting Aadhaar should also submit another supporting document," the CEO said.

Subsequent checks will be completed by booth-level officers (BLOs), who will visit households directly.

Prior to this, the electoral registration officers (EROs) have been instructed to check the major differences between the electoral roll that came into force on January 1, 2025, and the electoral roll that came into force just before the Assembly polls, the CEO said.

In addition, an ERO-level check will be conducted to see how many of the uncollected applications during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll were included in the voter list published after the election.

Besides these, as part of creating voter awareness among youngsters, it has been decided to conduct an enrolment drive at the college-higher secondary school level under the name "Campus to Booth", the CEO said.

The aim is to conduct a week-long enrolment drive at the campus-higher secondary school level from November 2 with the tagline "Step Forward, Get Counted", he added.

The district collectors have been instructed to take steps to involve maximum students in election-awareness activities through electoral literacy clubs, he said. PTI HMP RC

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)