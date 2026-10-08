India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaSpecial voter enrolment drive to be conducted across Keralam: CEO

Special voter enrolment drive to be conducted across Keralam: CEO

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 7 (PTI): The chief electoral officer (CEO) of Keralam on Wednesday said district collectors across the state have been asked to conduct a special voter enrolment driv.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 08 Oct 2026 12:19 AM (IST)

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 7 (PTI): The chief electoral officer (CEO) of Keralam on Wednesday said district collectors across the state have been asked to conduct a special voter enrolment drive.

CEO D Sajith Babu, in a statement, said district collectors were directed on October 5 to conduct the special enrolment drive across the state.

For this, digital help desks will be set up at the village offices from October 15 to October 31, he said.

He further said that since the additional declaration form that existed earlier has been eliminated, applicants will only need to submit online Form 6 in accordance with the law through the Citizen Service portal or the Voter Helpline app.

"Along with the application, any one of the 12 documents proving the photograph, age and address of the voter should be submitted. Those submitting Aadhaar should also submit another supporting document," the CEO said.

Subsequent checks will be completed by booth-level officers (BLOs), who will visit households directly.

Prior to this, the electoral registration officers (EROs) have been instructed to check the major differences between the electoral roll that came into force on January 1, 2025, and the electoral roll that came into force just before the Assembly polls, the CEO said.

In addition, an ERO-level check will be conducted to see how many of the uncollected applications during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll were included in the voter list published after the election.

Besides these, as part of creating voter awareness among youngsters, it has been decided to conduct an enrolment drive at the college-higher secondary school level under the name "Campus to Booth", the CEO said.

The aim is to conduct a week-long enrolment drive at the campus-higher secondary school level from November 2 with the tagline "Step Forward, Get Counted", he added.

The district collectors have been instructed to take steps to involve maximum students in election-awareness activities through electoral literacy clubs, he said. PTI HMP RC

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 08 Oct 2026 12:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 08 October 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Flood reaches Lucknow's premium shopping hub, stadium as Gomti waters rise
Flood reaches Lucknow's premium shopping hub, stadium as Gomti waters rise
India
5 SP workers booked over protest against CEC in UP's Farrukhabad
5 SP workers booked over protest against CEC in UP's Farrukhabad
India
CBI raids: AAP, BJP hold protests against each other in Punjab
CBI raids: AAP, BJP hold protests against each other in Punjab
India
Rahul-Priyanka Detained Twice In 24 Hours, High-Voltage Drama Unfolds On Delhi Streets
Rahul-Priyanka Detained Twice In 24 Hours, High-Voltage Drama Unfolds On Delhi Streets
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Politics: Kharge Hosts INDIA Bloc Lunch Meet as Opposition Plans Next Move on SIR and EC
Punjab Politics: CBI Summons Mann's OSD Again at 2:30 PM, AAP Plans Statewide Protest Over Raid
Varanasi Politics: Seva Sankalp Yatra Ends in Kashi as BJP Prepares Grand Rally With Yogi Adityanath
Punjab Politics: CBI Welcome Turns Controversial as Police Arrest Two Who Showered Flowers on CBI Team
Punjab Breaking: CBI Summons Bhagwant Mann's OSD Rajveer Ghuman Amid Transfer-Posting Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget