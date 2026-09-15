The victim was Pawan Yadav, a Samajwadi Party (SP) leader, district secretary, and former village head from Mungraw village.
SP Leader Pawan Yadav Shot Dead In Prayagraj, Attack Just 500 Metres From Police Station
SP leader Pawan Yadav was shot dead by bike-borne attackers near Handia police station in Prayagraj. The killing comes amid Akhilesh Yadav’s criticism of UP’s law and order.
- Samajwadi Party leader Pawan Yadav fatally shot in Prayagraj.
- Attack near police station raises questions on area security.
- SP leader's death follows Akhilesh Yadav's law and order criticism.
A Samajwadi Party (SP) leader was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne attackers in the Handia area of Prayagraj’s Gangapar zone, triggering panic in the area.
The victim, Pawan Yadav, a resident of Mungraw village, was the district secretary of the SP and a former village head. He was critically injured in the attack and was rushed to the SRN Hospital of the Medical College for treatment.
However, doctors declared Yadav dead at the hospital.
The attack reportedly took place just 500 metres from the Handia police station, raising questions over police vigilance and security arrangements in the area.
Police have launched a search for the attackers and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the killing.
Akhilesh Yadav Had Recently Targeted UP Government
The incident comes two weeks after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticised the Uttar Pradesh government over the state’s law and order situation.
In a post on X, Yadav alleged that criminals from other states had entered Uttar Pradesh and accused the BJP government of protecting those involved in criminal activities.
Yadav said the chief minister had repeatedly claimed that mafia elements and criminals had left Uttar Pradesh, but alleged that the situation had instead reversed.
“The Chief Minister kept claiming that mafia and criminals have left Uttar Pradesh; but here, the opposite has happened — gangsters and thugs from other states have come to UP, firing dozens of rounds and committing murders,” he said. Yadav also accused the BJP government of protecting those linked to such crimes.
Yogi Adityanath Says UP Shed ‘Bimaru’ Image
His remarks came a day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the state had shed its earlier image as a “Bimaru” state and had gained a respectable standing due to improvements in healthcare, connectivity, education and law and order.
Speaking at an event in Deoria, Adityanath said, “Today, I can say that UP has truly lived up to its name. No one calls UP a ‘Bimaru’ state anymore. No one questions Uttar Pradesh now. The state now commands a respectable image.”
He said the state had witnessed major improvements across several sectors and attributed the change to governance and development.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who was the victim of the shooting incident in Prayagraj?
Where did the shooting of the SP leader take place?
The incident occurred in the Handia area of Prayagraj’s Gangapar zone, approximately 500 meters from the Handia police station.
What political context surrounds the killing of Pawan Yadav?
The incident happened two weeks after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized Uttar Pradesh's law and order situation. He alleged that criminals from other states had entered UP.