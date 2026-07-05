SP, Congress resorting to negative politics in UP: BJP chief Nitin Nabin

Lucknow, Jul 4 (PTI): Bharatiya Janata Party national president Nitin Nabin on Saturday accused the Samajwadi Party and Congress of lacking substantive issues and resorting to "negative politics" to distract the public, asserting that the saffron party’s sole focus remains Uttar Pradesh's development.

During his two-day visit to the party's state headquarters here to fine-tune the BJP's strategy for the 2027 assembly elections, Nabin addressed a meeting of the BJP's UP office-bearers and district presidents, saying that the opposition was attempting to divert public attention from discussing development.

"The SP and the Congress have no issues. They are indulging in negative politics to distract the people. We should not fall into the opposition's trap. Our focus must remain on working for Uttar Pradesh's development," the BJP president said.

The meeting was attended by BJP national general secretary ( organisation) BL Santhosh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and state general secretary (Organisation) Dharampal Singh, among other senior leaders.

Calling upon party workers to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots, Nabin said BJP leaders should visit every village and reach every household.

"If you want to earn a place in someone's heart, you have to reach out to them. You must stay in every village and connect with every family and every individual," he said.

Expressing confidence over the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Nabin claimed that the BJP would return to power with a "thumping majority" for a third consecutive term, stating that the "double-engine" government had set new benchmarks in development.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adityanath, he said their leadership had transformed Uttar Pradesh into an "Uttam Pradesh".

According to a BJP statement, Nabin also stressed the need for regular organisational meetings at the mandal, district and state levels every month, saying that he would begin regional tours this month.

He asked all BJP MPs, MLAs and ministers to ensure that the welfare schemes of the Centre and the state government, along with the party's programmes, reached every voter.

Nabin announced an initiative to honour booth presidents who regularly organise meetings after the Prime Minister's monthly "Mann Ki Baat" programme by sending them ceremonial stoles he received as national president with a personal letter.

He urged party workers to prepare for the next Assembly elections with dedication and active participation.

Nabin later posted on X that he, along with Adityanath and state BJP chief Chaudhary, attended a meeting with the party's newly appointed state office-bearers and district presidents.

He said the meeting reviewed organisational activities, discussed the roadmap for upcoming programmes and deliberated on strengthening the organisation down to the booth level.

BJP national general secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh was also present. Nabin also met artists, cultural personalities and intellectuals at the residence of Padma Shri awardee Vidya Bindu Singh in Lucknow.

BL Santhosh, Pankaj Chaudhary, Dharampal Singh and other senior BJP leaders were also present.

During the interaction, discussions were held on India's cultural heritage, literature, art and other social issues.

Nabin highlighted the Centre's work over the past 12 years in the fields of public welfare, development, cultural preservation and nation-building, while participants also shared their views and suggestions on strengthening positive engagement in society and the cultural sphere. PTI CDN KSI KSI

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