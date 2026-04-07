SP confined development to Saifai, Azamgarh was never part of their agenda: Adityanath

Azamgarh (UP), Apr 6 (PTI): Launching a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party for "confining development to Saifai" (bastion of the Samajwadi Party), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia and Jaunpur were never a part of their (Samajwadi Party) agenda.

"Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the only party in the world, which says 'Nation First, Party next and the person after it'. What happens in other parties? Adityanath said.

The Samajwadi Party will do development of Saifai only, but they will not see Azamgarh, which has always made them win elections. This is because, for them, development is confined to them," he said.

He alleged that Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia and Jaunpur were never a part of their (SP) agenda.

“Had it been (a part of their agenda), they would have got the Purvanchal Expressway constructed. They could have also made a university in the name of Maharaja Suheldev, but they did not. Development was not a part of their agenda. But, the BJP's agenda is Nation First," he added.

Speaking at the inauguration of the newly constructed milk chilling centre of Shri Baba Gorakhnath Kripa Milk Producer Company here, the chief minister said that whatever the founders of Bharatiya Jana Sangh and BJP had thought, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled them.

Referring to the alleged identity crisis, which people of Azamgarh had to face earlier, Adityanath also said that development is taking place, but the biggest thing is that the district's identity is being recognised.

He said that earlier, when someone would say that they were from Azamgarh, it would be difficult to get a room in hotels and dharamshalas, but today people extend a welcome to anyone from the district.

This is because the double-engine government of the BJP also works to give honour. When development takes place without any discrimination, then we get to see the benefits in that form itself," the chief minister added.

He also said that Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, had said, "One country cannot have two Prime Ministers, two Constitutions, and two national emblems." Realising this very resolve, Article 370 was abrogated, and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's Constitution was implemented uniformly across the entire country.

Adityanath also said that the previous governments had "forgotten" Maharaja Suheldev, but his government has made a university named after him.

Emphasising self-reliance of women, he said, "When a woman becomes self-reliant, the entire family becomes self-reliant. When a family becomes self-reliant, then an important link of the society becomes self-reliant.” “These links, when they join together, then the unit of nation building gets strengthened, and the idea of 'Viksit Bharat' gets fulfilled. For 'Viksit Bharat', it is essential that women become self-reliant," he added.

Referring to the construction of the magnificent temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya, he asked whether previous governments, which were known for firing on devotees of Ram, would have been capable of accomplishing such a task.

He said due to the construction of the Purvanchal Expressway, the travelling time from Azamgarh to Lucknow has now been reduced to nearly two and a half hours, a journey that previously took six hours.

Gorakhpur can now be reached in less than an hour and a half; similarly, connectivity with Varanasi and Prayagraj has also improved, he added.

Adityanath said that before 2017, the state was plagued with issues of illegal slaughterhouses and smuggling; today, Uttar Pradesh boasts more than 7,700 cow shelters.

“For the conservation of 15 lakh cattle, financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per cow per month is given, under the Mukhyamantri Sahbhagita Yojana,” he said.

The chief minister also said, “While war rages across the globe and there is a severe crisis regarding petroleum products, we Indians, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, should take pride in the fact that everything is proceeding smoothly within India.” He congratulated Neeraj, chairperson of the milk producer company and more than 56,000 women associated with it for achieving what once seemed impossible.

Adityanath noted that the company now collects 1.70 lakh litres of milk daily, ensures Rs 55 per litre for farmers and cattle rearers and guarantees quality without adulteration.

Baba Gorakhnath Milk Producer Company is the fifth such unit in the state and a strong example of women's empowerment, he added.

Similar companies are already operating in Jhansi, Varanasi, Agra and Lucknow. A provision of Rs 200 crore has been made in the budget to establish new milk producer companies in Prayagraj and Bareilly. PTI NAV OZ OZ

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)