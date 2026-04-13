Sonia Gandhi believes the proposed delimitation, linked to increasing Lok Sabha seats, is an 'assault on the Constitution' because it is being rushed without proper consultation and relies on 'unofficially available' data, which she deems dangerous and undemocratic.
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Women’s Reservation Bill: Sonia Gandhi Slams Govt’s 'Tearing Hurry'
Sonia Gandhi called the proposed delimitation linked to more Lok Sabha seats an “assault on the Constitution”, urging an all-party meeting after April 29 and opposing the Centre’s rushed approach.
- Sonia Gandhi calls delimitation an
- She criticizes rushing legislation for political advantage, election timing.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why does Sonia Gandhi describe the proposed delimitation exercise as an 'assault on the Constitution'?
What is Sonia Gandhi's main concern regarding the timing of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam amendment?
Gandhi questions the government's haste in pushing the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam amendment during an ongoing election cycle, suggesting it's intended to gain political advantage and put the opposition on the defensive.
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