Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi has made her debut on X, sharing memories of her first meeting with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi as she offers a glimpse into her upcoming biography, Belonging: A Journey of Love.

In a video shared on the social media platform, Sonia Gandhi recalled how she met Rajiv Gandhi at a Greek restaurant in England when they were students. She spoke about how the restaurant became the setting for their first encounter after she had been looking for Italian food.

“And then we discovered this place. It was a Greek restaurant where many students, especially European students, but also Indian students used to go for their meals. And that is then where I met Rajiv in that very restaurant,” she said.

Recalling her first impression of Rajiv Gandhi, she said she felt an immediate connection with him.

“When I first met him, I felt almost immediately that, you know, he was someone I would really love to be with. And of course, I learned that it was the same for him,” she added.

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Sonia Gandhi Remembers How Their Friendship Began

Sonia Gandhi said a mutual friend introduced the two, after which they became friends and began spending time together, attending parties and visiting places with other students.

“I remember when I first met him, a friend, a common friend, introduced us. Then, you know, we became friends. Then going to parties with friends, or going to see sights, or… We went to a Valentine party where there were lots of students,” she said.

Describing what stood out to her during their first meeting, Sonia Gandhi said Rajiv Gandhi's gentle demeanour left a lasting impression on her.

“He was a very gentle-looking person. Of course, he was very good-looking. But that gentleness came through. So that was something which really touched me and struck me. So that, of course, I’ll never forget when I first met him,” she said.

In a small Greek restaurant in Cambridge my journey of love began. Rajiv and I created a world filled with love, laughter and memories. On 10th November, I share that world with you. https://t.co/zvN5Rqqstf — Sonia Gandhi (@SoniaGandhi) October 24, 2026

Sonia Gandhi married Rajiv Gandhi on February 25, 1968.

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Sonia Gandhi Shares First Look Of Upcoming Memoir

The video on X follows Sonia Gandhi's debut on Instagram on Thursday, when she shared a first look at her upcoming memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love.

In her first Instagram post, she expressed gratitude while introducing the book to her followers.

“Hello everyone, I’m truly grateful to share this moment with you all; the first look of Belonging: A Journey of Love,” she wrote in the caption.

“It is a story of love, duty, loss and finding a place to belong. I look forward to sharing it with you,” the post read.

The memoir traces Sonia Gandhi's life, beginning with her childhood in post-war Italy and her romance with Rajiv Gandhi, which brought her to India. It also explores the personal losses that profoundly shaped her life and her relationship with her adopted country.