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HomeNewsIndiaSonia Gandhi's Health Improves, Expected To Be Discharged From Hospital Soon, Say Doctors

Sonia Gandhi's Health Improves, Expected To Be Discharged From Hospital Soon, Say Doctors

Doctors report she is responding to antibiotics, walking, and comfortable. Her condition is stable, and she is expected to be discharged in one to two days after a period of observation.

By : PTI | Updated at : 27 Mar 2026 02:46 PM (IST)

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's health is showing steady improvement, and she will be discharged from the hospital within one to two days, her doctors said on Friday.

The 79-year-old leader was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Tuesday night at around 10:22 pm after developing a fever.

According to hospital chairman Ajay Swaroop, Gandhi is "much better", showing medical improvement and is comfortable.

"She is walking around and has taken her breakfast. Overall, her progress is smooth, and we hope that she will be fit to be discharged within a day or two," he said.

According to the doctors attending the Congress leader, Gandhi is undergoing treatment for a systemic infection and is responding well to antibiotics.

She remains under the supervision of a team of senior doctors, who are closely monitoring her condition.

Sources said she is likely to stay under observation for a short period as a precaution, though her condition is stable and not serious.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 27 Mar 2026 02:46 PM (IST)
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