Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaSonia Gandhi Admitted To Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Under Observation

Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Under Observation

Her condition is stable, and doctors are conducting routine assessments. Sources indicate the admission is precautionary and not an emergency, with no official discharge date announced.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 11:36 AM (IST)

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi, sources said on Tuesday. She was admitted on Monday evening and is currently under medical observation.

Her condition is stable and there is no cause for immediate concern, reported PTI hospital sources as saying. 

Admitted For Observation

According to those familiar with the matter, Sonia Gandhi has been placed under the supervision of a chest physician as a precautionary measure. Doctors are closely monitoring her health while routine assessments are being carried out.

“She is doing fine and is under observation,” a source said, adding that the admission was not linked to any emergency.

Chronic Cough, Pollution Cited

Hospital sources said the Congress leader has a history of chronic cough and regularly undergoes medical check-ups, particularly during periods of high air pollution in the capital.

“This is a routine admission. She has been facing issues related to chronic cough and often comes in for evaluation, especially given Delhi’s pollution levels,” a hospital source told PTI.

No official bulletin has been issued so far regarding the duration of her stay or discharge plans.

Related Video

Punjab News: AAP Leader Shot Dead During Wedding in Amritsar

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 06 Jan 2026 11:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sonia Gandhi CONGRESS
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL Exit Decided At BCCI’s Highest Level Without Discussions: Report
Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL Exit Decided At BCCI’s Highest Level Without Discussions: Report
World
'Have To Fix The Country First': Trump Says No Election In Venezuela In Next 30 Days
'Have To Fix The Country First': Trump Says No Election In Venezuela In Next 30 Days
Cities
Objectionable Slogans Raised Against Modi, Shah At JNU Against Umar Khalid's Bail Rejection; Video Viral
Objectionable Slogans Raised Against Modi, Shah At JNU Against Umar Khalid's Bail Rejection
World
Hindu Trader Killed In Bangladesh Again: Second Death In 24 Hours Raises Alarm
Hindu Trader Killed In Bangladesh Again: Second Death In 24 Hours Raises Alarm
Advertisement

Videos

Punjab News: AAP Leader Shot Dead During Wedding in Amritsar
Maharashtra News: Pune Man Dies by Suicide Alleging Harassment by NCP Candidate
Mumbai News: Thackeray Brothers Hold Joint Rally After Manifesto Release
Tamil Nadu News: Amit Shah Targets DMK, BJP Launches Poll Campaign in Pudukkottai
Delhi News: Supreme Court to Decide on Bail Plea of Delhi Riots Accused Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Justin M Bharucha
Justin M Bharucha
The AQI Illusion: Why India's Pollution Fight Is Collapsing Under Missing Data
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget