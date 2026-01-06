Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Under Observation

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi, sources said on Tuesday. She was admitted on Monday evening and is currently under medical observation.

Her condition is stable and there is no cause for immediate concern, reported PTI hospital sources as saying.

Admitted For Observation

According to those familiar with the matter, Sonia Gandhi has been placed under the supervision of a chest physician as a precautionary measure. Doctors are closely monitoring her health while routine assessments are being carried out.

“She is doing fine and is under observation,” a source said, adding that the admission was not linked to any emergency.

Chronic Cough, Pollution Cited

Hospital sources said the Congress leader has a history of chronic cough and regularly undergoes medical check-ups, particularly during periods of high air pollution in the capital.

“This is a routine admission. She has been facing issues related to chronic cough and often comes in for evaluation, especially given Delhi’s pollution levels,” a hospital source told PTI.

No official bulletin has been issued so far regarding the duration of her stay or discharge plans.