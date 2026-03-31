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HomeNewsIndiaSonia Gandhi Discharged From Hospital After Recovery From Infection

Sonia Gandhi Discharged From Hospital After Recovery From Infection

A systemic infection occurs when pathogens such as bacteria enter the bloodstream and spread throughout the body rather than staying localised.

By : PTI | Updated at : 31 Mar 2026 01:07 PM (IST)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Tuesday morning after recovering from a "systemic infection", doctors said.

She was admitted on the night of March 24 around 10.20 pm with a fever and spent seven days in hospital.

According to hospital chairperson Dr Ajay Swaroop, the 79-year-old underwent treatment for a systemic infection and responded well to antibiotics.

A systemic infection occurs when pathogens such as bacteria enter the bloodstream and spread throughout the body rather than staying localised.

Doctors said she has now recovered and will continue further treatment and follow-up at home. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 31 Mar 2026 01:07 PM (IST)
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