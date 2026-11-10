Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sonia Gandhi's book sparks new Operation Blue Star dispute.

Akali Dal criticized Congress anguish, terming operation an attack.

Sonia also revealed Indira prepared family for her assassination.

Congress defended its stance, stating it never justified Blue Star.

A fresh political dispute has erupted in Punjab following reports about Sonia Gandhi's account of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's reaction to Operation Blue Star in her upcoming book, Belonging: A Journey of Love. In an interview ahead of the book's release, Sonia Gandhi reportedly recalled how her mother-in-law broke down after seeing photographs of the devastation caused by the 1984 military operation inside the Golden Temple complex. The remarks have drawn criticism from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which questioned the Congress leadership's expression of anguish over the incident.

The controversy has brought renewed attention to Operation Blue Star and the subsequent anti-Sikh violence of 1984, both of which remain sensitive issues in Punjab's political discourse.

Akali Dal Questions Congress Over Operation Blue Star

Shiromani Akali Dal spokesperson Arshdeep Singh Kler criticised the Congress over the reported account, arguing that the military operation amounted to an attack on the Sikh community and Sri Akal Takht Sahib, the supreme temporal seat of the Sikhs.

Kler alleged that Operation Blue Star was part of a conspiracy and said the suffering caused by the incident continued to affect the Sikh community across generations.

According to NDTV, he also questioned how the Congress could speak about Indira Gandhi's anguish without acknowledging the pain experienced by Sikhs following the operation.

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1984 Anti-Sikh Violence Becomes Part Of Political Exchange

Kler also invoked the anti-Sikh violence that followed Indira Gandhi's assassination in October 1984, accusing the Congress of failing to acknowledge the suffering of affected families.

“The Congress committed genocide against Sikhs and innocent Sikhs were murdered,” he said.

He urged Congress leaders to interact with families who lost relatives and saw their homes destroyed during the violence to understand the extent of their suffering.

Sonia Gandhi Recalls Indira Gandhi's Reaction To Operation Blue Star

In an interview with The Guardian ahead of the memoir's release, Sonia Gandhi recalled that Indira Gandhi was deeply affected by photographs showing the destruction inside the Golden Temple complex.

Following Operation Blue Star, the former prime minister also received threats to her life. Sonia Gandhi said Indira had begun preparing her family for the possibility that she might be killed.

“She told us what to do in case she died - so she knew,” Gandhi was quoted as saying by The Guardian. “She was making preparations for her death. She told Rahul he must be brave and not to cry,” she added.

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Congress Defends Its Position On Operation Blue Star

Responding to the criticism, Congress working president Raj Kumar Verka maintained that the party had never justified Operation Blue Star and stood with Punjab and its people.

He also cited visits by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to the Golden Temple, saying both leaders had offered prayers at the Sikh shrine.