Penguin India Refuses To Publish Sonia Gandhi’s ‘Belonging’ Memoir As She Rejects Changes

PRHI sought editorial changes and deletions in the manuscript, but Sonia Gandhi refused to remove the passages. This disagreement led to their decision not to publish the book in India.
Sonia Gandhi’s ‘Belonging’ Memoir: Penguin India Refuses To Publish Book As She 'Rejects' Changes
The memoir is scheduled for release on November 10 and was initially announced by Alfred A Knopf, which said its first print run would be 100,000 copies.
- Publisher sought changes; Gandhi refused, leading to withdrawal.
- HarperCollins is now close to publishing Indian edition.
- Memoir
Penguin Random House India (PRHI) will not publish Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love in India after disagreements over proposed editorial changes to parts of the manuscript, according to sources.
Sources said the publisher sought “editorial changes and deletions” in sections of the memoir, but Gandhi refused to remove the passages. PRHI subsequently decided not to publish the book in India.
With the publisher no longer handling the Indian edition, several publishing houses are reportedly competing for the rights. HarperCollins is said to be close to finalising an agreement to publish and distribute the memoir in India.
ALSO READ | Mahayuti Rift Again? Fadnavis Decision Over Marathi Rule Leaves Shinde Camp Unhappy
Memoir Set For November 10 Release
The book is scheduled for release on November 10. Its publication was first announced by US-based Alfred A Knopf, a division of Penguin Random House, which said the memoir would have an initial print run of 100,000 copies.
The disagreement centred on proposed changes and deletions to “a part of the manuscript”. Gandhi rejected the proposals, after which PRHI decided not to publish the memoir in India.
Sonia Gandhi’s Most Personal Account
Sonia Gandhi has previously authored and edited books. However, people involved in the memoir’s preparation have described Belonging as her most personal and definitive account of her life.
Knopf has described the memoir as a “riveting memoir” by one of the world’s prominent women leaders, focusing on themes of love, family and India.
In the publisher’s announcement, Gandhi said much had been written about her family but that few accounts had explored the motivations, actions and human failings of its members. She added that her story would offer readers a distinctive perspective on Indian society and politics.
ALSO READ | ‘Indian System Bent, Didn’t Break’: Shashi Tharoor On Gen Z Protests And India’s Democracy
Earlier Controversies Of Penguin India
The development comes months after another controversy involving PRHI and a memoir by former Army chief Gen. MM Naravane.
Earlier this year, PRHI said it had “not printed” Naravane’s memoir Four Stars of Destiny, despite Congress leader Rahul Gandhi displaying a hard copy of the book in Parliament.
Excerpts from Naravane’s memoir, including his account of the India-China clashes in Galwan and the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, had also been published in the media.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Penguin Random House India (PRHI) decide not to publish Sonia Gandhi's memoir in India?
What is the title of Sonia Gandhi's upcoming memoir?
The memoir is titled
Which publisher is expected to handle the Indian edition of Sonia Gandhi's memoir?
HarperCollins is reportedly close to finalizing an agreement to publish and distribute Sonia Gandhi's memoir in India, after PRHI withdrew from the project.
When is Sonia Gandhi's memoir scheduled for release?
Sonia Gandhi's memoir is scheduled for release on November 10. Its publication was originally announced by US-based Alfred A Knopf.