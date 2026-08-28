Penguin India Refuses To Publish Sonia Gandhi’s ‘Belonging’ Memoir As She Rejects Changes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Publisher sought changes; Gandhi refused, leading to withdrawal.

HarperCollins is now close to publishing Indian edition.

Memoir

Penguin Random House India (PRHI) will not publish Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love in India after disagreements over proposed editorial changes to parts of the manuscript, according to sources.

Sources said the publisher sought “editorial changes and deletions” in sections of the memoir, but Gandhi refused to remove the passages. PRHI subsequently decided not to publish the book in India.

With the publisher no longer handling the Indian edition, several publishing houses are reportedly competing for the rights. HarperCollins is said to be close to finalising an agreement to publish and distribute the memoir in India.

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Memoir Set For November 10 Release

The book is scheduled for release on November 10. Its publication was first announced by US-based Alfred A Knopf, a division of Penguin Random House, which said the memoir would have an initial print run of 100,000 copies.

The disagreement centred on proposed changes and deletions to “a part of the manuscript”. Gandhi rejected the proposals, after which PRHI decided not to publish the memoir in India.

Sonia Gandhi’s Most Personal Account

Sonia Gandhi has previously authored and edited books. However, people involved in the memoir’s preparation have described Belonging as her most personal and definitive account of her life.

Knopf has described the memoir as a “riveting memoir” by one of the world’s prominent women leaders, focusing on themes of love, family and India.

In the publisher’s announcement, Gandhi said much had been written about her family but that few accounts had explored the motivations, actions and human failings of its members. She added that her story would offer readers a distinctive perspective on Indian society and politics.

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Earlier Controversies Of Penguin India

The development comes months after another controversy involving PRHI and a memoir by former Army chief Gen. MM Naravane.

Earlier this year, PRHI said it had “not printed” Naravane’s memoir Four Stars of Destiny, despite Congress leader Rahul Gandhi displaying a hard copy of the book in Parliament.

Excerpts from Naravane’s memoir, including his account of the India-China clashes in Galwan and the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, had also been published in the media.