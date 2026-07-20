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English NewsNewsIndiaSonam Wangchuk's Wife Moves Delhi HC Again Challenging Order Refusing Shift To Private Hospital

Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Moves Delhi HC Again Challenging Order Refusing Shift To Private Hospital

The Delhi High Court on Sunday refused to interfere with activist Sonam Wangchuk's treatment at Safdarjung Hospital.

Written By : Sushil Kumar Pandey |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 09:55 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Wangchuk's wife challenges order denying his private hospital transfer.
  • Single judge denied transfer, citing activist's deteriorating health.
  • Wife argues Wangchuk has right to choose private hospital.
  • Urgent hearing expected before Division Bench regarding appeal.

Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Geetanjali Angmo, has approached the Delhi High Court's Division Bench challenging a single-judge order that refused to allow the climate activist's transfer from Safdarjung Hospital to a private hospital of his choice. She is expected to seek an urgent hearing on the appeal.

Angmo has challenged Sunday's order of Justice Mini Pushkarna, who declined to pass an interim direction for Wangchuk's immediate transfer to a private medical facility.

The single judge had observed that the government's decision to shift the fasting activist from Jantar Mantar to Safdarjung Hospital could not be termed arbitrary, given his deteriorating health. The court also noted that doctors were closely monitoring Wangchuk and that there was no evidence of forced treatment or violation of his bodily autonomy.

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'Right To Choose Hospital'

In the fresh appeal, Angmo has argued that Wangchuk has the right to receive treatment at a private hospital of his choice and cannot be compelled by the government or the court to remain at a particular medical facility.

HC Had Refused Interim Relief

During Sunday's special hearing, the High Court said Wangchuk had not admitted himself to any hospital despite his prolonged fast, and the authorities were justified in shifting him to Safdarjung Hospital following medical advice.

The court also recorded that Wangchuk's family members had been granted round-the-clock access and accommodation at the hospital. It issued notices to the Centre, Delhi Police and Safdarjung Hospital, seeking their replies within three days, and listed the matter for hearing on July 24.

Angmo's counsel is now expected to seek an urgent hearing before the Division Bench on the challenge to the single-judge order.

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Sonam Wangchuk's wife challenging in the Delhi High Court?

Geetanjali Angmo is challenging a single-judge order. This order denied her request to transfer climate activist Sonam Wangchuk from Safdarjung Hospital to a private hospital.

Why was Sonam Wangchuk moved to Safdarjung Hospital?

Authorities moved him from Jantar Mantar to Safdarjung Hospital based on medical advice. This decision was made due to his deteriorating health from a prolonged fast.

What was the court's reason for denying the hospital transfer initially?

The single judge observed that the government's decision was not arbitrary given his deteriorating health. Doctors are closely monitoring him, and there is no evidence of forced treatment.

What is the basis of Geetanjali Angmo's appeal?

Angmo argues that Sonam Wangchuk has the right to choose his hospital. She believes he cannot be compelled by the government or court to remain at a particular medical facility.

Published at : 20 Jul 2026 09:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi High Court CJP Sonam Wangchuk GITANJALI ANGMO
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