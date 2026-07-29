Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Advocates Greater Focus On Hindu Studies In Universities

Educationist Gitanjali Angmo, wife of education reformer Sonam Wangchuk, has sparked debate after calling for greater academic emphasis on Hindu philosophy and India's traditional knowledge systems in universities.

Angmo, speaking at a recent event, questioned whether Indian higher education institutions should do more to promote the study of Hindu thought and indigenous knowledge traditions. Her remarks came days after a series of posts on X, between July 25 and July 27, in which she reflected on Sanatana Dharma, nationalism and India's civilisational heritage.

In one of the posts, she wrote, "If anyone has shown what it means for India to be a Vishwaguru, it is our Gen Z."

Calls for Greater Recognition

At the event, Angmo argued that India's ancient philosophical traditions and classical texts continue to hold significant relevance and deserve the same level of academic attention as other established disciplines.

Referring to India's historical approach to governance, she said the country's civilisational framework has traditionally been guided by the principles of dharma.

"In India, we speak of the Raja Rishi and the Philosopher King. Every aspect of life is governed by dharma. So how can we keep the state and religion apart?" she said.

Angmo maintained that dharma should be understood as an ethical and civilisational framework rather than solely as a religious concept.

She also cited examples from ancient Indian texts, claiming they contained scientific and mathematical ideas that predated similar concepts later recognised in the West. Among the examples she referred to were descriptions related to the speed of light and mathematical principles found in the Sulba Sutras, arguing that India's intellectual heritage merits deeper scholarly engagement.

Raises Questions Over Funding For Hindu Studies

Angmo also questioned what she described as the unequal funding of academic disciplines in Indian universities.

She claimed that centres devoted to Islamic Studies and Chinese Studies receive greater institutional support than Centres for Hindu Studies and wondered why research into India's own philosophical traditions often attracts comparatively less funding.

Her comments have added to the ongoing debate over whether universities should expand research into indigenous philosophies, classical languages and traditional knowledge systems.

Academic Background

Gitanjali J Angmo is an educationist and social entrepreneur. She holds a bachelor's degree in Physics from Fakir Mohan University, an MBA from Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar, and a doctorate in Education from Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence.

She is the founder and dean of the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL).

Angmo also remained actively involved in the student movement at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, supporting protesters and standing by Sonam Wangchuk during his hunger strike.

On July 26, she shared a quote by freedom fighter and nationalist leader Aurobindo Ghosh on X in response to critics, writing: "When it is said that India shall rise, it is the Sanatana Dharma that shall rise. India is rising for the sake of the Sanatana Dharma."

Her remarks have drawn mixed reactions. While supporters say India's ancient intellectual traditions deserve greater academic recognition, critics argue that such subjects should continue to be examined through rigorous academic methods and clearly distinguish historical evidence from matters of faith and belief.