'Hunger Strike Continues': Sonam Wangchuk To Fast From Hospital, Says CJP

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Activist Sonam Wangchuk continues hunger strike from Safdarjung Hospital.

His wife alleged medical transparency issues, seeking his discharge.

Police shifted Wangchuk from protest site to Safdarjung Hospital.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has not ended his hunger strike despite being admitted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said on Saturday.

In a statement, the CJP said Wangchuk would continue his indefinite fast from the hospital and had not broken his hunger strike.

"Sonam Sir has not broken his hunger strike. He will continue the hunger strike from the hospital. Please pray for him," the party said in a brief statement.

Sonam Sir To Continue Fight From Hospital!



Sonam Wangchuk Sir Has Not Broken His Hunger Strike, He will continue the hunger strike from hospital.



Please Pray From Him🙏 pic.twitter.com/SfXZTvFea2 — Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 18, 2026

Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital after being removed by Delhi Police from Jantar Mantar, where he had been observing an indefinite hunger strike.

Also Read: 'This Is Suspicious': Sonam Wangchuk's Doctor Questions Hospital's Potassium Claim, Says Report Not Shared With Wife

The latest statement comes after Wangchuk was taken to the hospital from the protest site while CJP complains about forceful use, Police stated that they are complying with High Court's statement. Earlier in the day, his wife sought to have him shifted to another hospital, alleging a lack of transparency regarding his medical reports and treatment, while his personal doctor also questioned the hospital's claims regarding his potassium levels.

Wife Seeks Shift From Safdarjung Hospital

In a letter addressed to the Medical Superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital, Wangchuk's wife, Geetanjali D. Angmo, requested that he be discharged at the earliest so he could be shifted to a hospital chosen by the family.

She alleged that the family had lost confidence in the hospital after being informed that Wangchuk's potassium level had fallen to 2.9 despite it being recorded at 4.3 at 4:16 pm on July 17.

"We were informed by your team that Mr Sonam Wangchuk's potassium has dropped to 2.9 as of this morning. This is surprising as his potassium yesterday, at 4.16 pm, was 4.3," she wrote.

#WATCH | Delhi: Activist Sonam Wangchuk's doctor, Dr Nitin Dighe says, "My team and I have been doing his checkups for the past 20 days. His advocates and we have not been allowed to meet him so far. His wife is here and they are allowing her. I asked them why they have kept him… pic.twitter.com/L1XPHW76uK — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2026

Angmo also alleged that despite repeated requests, neither digital nor physical copies of the medical reports were shared with the family.

She further claimed that the doctors who had been monitoring Wangchuk throughout his 20-day hunger strike were not permitted to examine him after he was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital.

"This lack of transparency has shaken our trust in your hospital. Therefore, we have decided to shift Mr Sonam Wangchuk to a medical centre of our choice," the letter said.

Also Read: VIDEO: Bulldozers Tear Down Five-Storey Abhishek Banerjee's 'illegal' MP Office In Bengal's South 24 Parganas

Parliament March To Continue

According to Dr Dighe, Wangchuk's wife has informed the authorities that the planned march to Parliament on July 20 will go ahead as scheduled.

"She has said the march to Parliament on July 20 will continue as planned. Sir will also be part of it, but if he is unable to attend, his wife will join the march," Dighe said.

Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 over alleged examination irregularities. He was taken to Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday after his health reportedly deteriorated following 20 days of fasting.