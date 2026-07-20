Sonam Wangchuk Seeks Discharge From Safdarjung Hospital To Join 'Sansad Chalo' March

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English NewsNewsIndia'Feeling Fine, Allow Me To Leave': Sonam Wangchuk Seeks Discharge From Hospital To Join CJP March

'Feeling Fine, Allow Me To Leave': Sonam Wangchuk Seeks Discharge From Hospital To Join CJP March

In a handwritten note shared on his official X account, Sonam Wangchuk said he was feeling well and that his medical condition had improved.

Written By : Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 12:21 PM (IST)
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  • Police dispersed demonstrators attempting to breach barricades in central Delhi.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has written to the administration of Safdarjung Hospital, requesting temporary permission to leave the hospital so that he can participate in the 'Chalo Sansad' (March to Parliament) protest in Delhi on Monday.

In his letter, Wangchuk said his health had improved considerably and that most of his medical parameters appeared to be within the normal range. Citing his improved condition, he requested the hospital authorities to allow him to leave the facility for a short period to join the march.

"This is to state that I am feeling very fine today and my health parameters are also showing as quite normal. Hence, I request you to kindly allow me to leave the hospital, even if temporarily, so that I can join the March to the Parliament - Sansad Chalo this morning. I shall be most grateful," he wrote.

ALSO READ: Delhi Police Deny Lathi-Charge At Jantar Mantar As 'Sansad Chalo' Protest Draws Thousands 

The request comes as supporters of the climate activist continue their agitation at Jantar Mantar under the banner of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demanding accountability over the alleged NEET irregularities and reforms in the examination system.

Wangchuk was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital on July 18 after Delhi Police shifted him from Jantar Mantar when his indefinite hunger strike entered its 21st day. He had been fasting in support of the CJP's demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET irregularities and broader examination reforms.

ALSO READ: After Setback, Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Again Approaches Delhi HC Over Hospital Transfer

Protesters Clash With Police

His appeal came as police stopped hundreds of protesters attempting to march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament on the opening day of the Monsoon Session. Security was tightened across central Delhi, and police used mild force to disperse demonstrators after they attempted to breach barricades.

CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said discussions with the authorities were underway but added that there was no clarity from the administration. "We are in talks," Das told ANI, while maintaining that the government now needed to respond to the protesters' demands.

Earlier, Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, urged demonstrators to keep the march peaceful and remain focused on education reforms. 

Before You Go

Capital Watch: Police Block Protest March Near Jantar Mantar Amid Tight Security

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened during the 'Chalo Sansad' protest?

Police stopped hundreds of protesters attempting to march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament. Security was tightened, and mild force was used to disperse demonstrators after they tried to breach barricades.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 12:21 PM (IST)
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Safdarjung Hospital CJP Sonam Wangchuk
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