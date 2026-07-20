Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sonam Wangchuk's vital parameters stable, blood parameters need observation.

He receives continuous medical care from expert multidisciplinary teams.

Wangchuk was forcibly hospitalized Saturday after 21-day hunger strike.

Strike protested NEET exam irregularities and student-linked deaths.

New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Activist Sonam Wangchuk's vital parameters are stable but his blood parameters require close clinical observation, Safdarjung Hospital authorities said on Monday.

The hospital said Wangchuk remains under continuous medical management and under the close supervision of a multidisciplinary team of experts.

"Sonam Wangchuk continues to receive comprehensive medical care at VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital. His vital parameters remain stable. Blood parameters continue to warrant close clinical observation. Wangchuk remains under continuous medical management and the close supervision of a multidisciplinary team of experts," the health bulletin issued by the hospital at 10 am said.

"Based on the clinical assessment of the treating teams from VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS, New Delhi, continued medical intervention and uninterrupted clinical monitoring remain necessary to ensure early detection and timely management of any potential complications. He is receiving all required medical care, and his clinical condition continues to be closely monitored by a multidisciplinary team of experts," the bulletin said.

Wangchuk was on Saturday taken forcibly to Safdarjung Hospital by the Delhi Police on the 21st day of his hunger strike. He was on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 in support of the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)