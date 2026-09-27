Will Sonam Wangchuk Be Part Of CJP 2.0 Protest? Activist Breaks Silence

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sonam Wangchuk questioned media blackout, September 24 violence probe.

He sought judicial inquiry report and victims' dignified compensation.

Wangchuk demanded answers regarding his six-month NSA detention.

He also expressed support for CJP's clean election process.

Social activist Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday raised questions over the alleged media blackout during Ladakh’s Martyrs’ Day observance and sought answers from the government over the handling of the September 24 violence, the status of the judicial inquiry report and compensation for victims.

Recalling his detention last year, Wangchuk said he woke up in a Jodhpur jail on September 27 and came to know that he had been taken into custody under the National Security Act (NSA).

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Wangchuk Questions ‘Media Blackout’ In Ladakh

Wangchuk said there was a “media blackout” when Ladakh observed Martyrs’ Day on September 24, claiming that neither PTI, ANI nor other media organisations came to cover the event.

“Is the media blacked out to prevent such news from being shown?” he asked, questioning whether there was enough control over the media to determine which statements could be aired and which could be stopped.

Wangchuk also referred to his earlier comparison of Ladakh with Tibet, saying it had hurt sentiments. He clarified that he was speaking only about the violence that took place on September 24 and did not intend to hurt anyone’s sentiments.

“Is there so much control over the media in the country that it can be decided which statements will be stopped and which will be aired?” he asked. “I want to ask the heads of media houses: Why is Ladakh being treated this way?”

Wangchuk Questions Ladakh Violence Probe

A year after the September 24 incidents, Wangchuk said people in Ladakh considered what happened to be “murder”, alleging that unarmed people were shot.

He said four people died and another person died by suicide, while cases were filed against more than 80 people. According to Wangchuk, even those who tried to stop the violence were booked under attempt-to-murder charges.

A HEART TO HEART CHAT WITH THE NATION...

Not just a Press Release.

One year after my first morning in Jodhpur Central Jail where I was kept in total isolation for six months under the draconian NSA, I have more questions than I had before.

Unfortunately there was a media… pic.twitter.com/5sumJPA6eP — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) September 27, 2026

He questioned why such cases were filed and why the government had not shared the report of the Judicial Enquiry Commission constituted to examine the incident.

“Are those responsible being protected?” Wangchuk asked, adding that neither “dignified compensation” had been provided nor had those responsible been punished.

He said the people of Ladakh were waiting for the inquiry report and that the lack of action was eroding their trust.

Wangchuk Seeks ‘Dignified Compensation’

Wangchuk said Rs 15 lakh had been proposed as compensation for those who died, while Rs 3 lakh, Rs 2 lakh or Rs 1 lakh had been proposed for those injured.

Questioning the compensation amounts, he said crores of rupees were spent on festivals in Ladakh but asked why “dignified compensation” was not being provided to those who died or were left disabled.

He also referred to the written assurance of compensation given when the CJP hunger strike was called off, saying that even after two months, there had been no discussion on the matter.

Wangchuk also reminded the government of its stated assurance of Rs 1 crore compensation for NEET victims and questioned why it had not been provided yet.

Will Sonam Wangchuk Be Part Of CJP 2.0 Protest?

Wangchuk also expressed support for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) after it threatened a nationwide agitation against the Chief Election Commissioner over what it described as an attempt to “undermine” voter rights.

“Clean election process is the biggest need of the country, and I fully support it. I cannot personally take part in every movement, but I give my initial support. I gave full support to CJP at Jantar Mantar when they were weak. Now they have a strong voice, and I hope their voice shakes up the country,” Wangchuk said, according to news agency PTI.

However, he said he might not be able to participate in the protest physically.

“The whole idea of supporting movements for me is that these movements are on their own. So there are many people now for that issue, and I am happy to see that, and therefore I hope I will not be needed on the CEC issue,” he said.

Wangchuk had played a crucial role during the Jantar Mantar protests in July, including through a 26-day hunger strike.

Wangchuk Seeks Answers Over NSA Detention

Wangchuk also questioned his detention under the NSA, saying he had been accused of posing a threat to national security and jailed, but the allegations were withdrawn after six months.

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“If you had proper evidence, why was I jailed and why was I released?” he asked, questioning who would return the six months he spent in jail.

He also sought to know what action would be taken against the officials who levelled the allegations and said he wanted an explanation from the Ministry of Home Affairs.