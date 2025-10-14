'Sonam Wangchuk Not Put In Solitary Confinement': Jodhpur Jail Tells Supreme Court

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

New Delhi: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, detained under the National Security Act, is not lodged in a solitary confinement and is entitled to all rights available to a detenu including access to visitors, Jodhpur Central Jail superintendent has told the Supreme Court.

Wangchuk is lodged in the Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan.

In an affidavit filed before the top court, the jail superintendent said that Wangchuk is not suffering from any chronic conditions and is medically sound and physically fit.

"The detenu was detained in a Standard Barrack in the General Ward, admeasuring 20 feet x 20 feet, where he continues to be detained till date and is the sole occupant of such prison barrack at present. In the interest of clarity, it is specifically stated that the detenu is not in a solitary confinement as he is entitled to all rights available to the detenues," the affidavit said.

The affidavit has been filed in response to Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo's plea in the apex court challenging the climate activist's detention under the National Security Act, and seeking his immediate release.

The jail superintendent divulged that Wangchuk, being in completely normal health, is consuming a normal diet every day since his detention.

"It is imperative to highlight that under the Rajasthan Prison Rules, 2022, Rule 538 prescribes that detenues under the National Security Act, 1980 shall not be permitted to communicate with their visitors without the presence of a local police personnel, who is acquainted with the facts of the case.

"To ensure scrupulous compliance and to ensure that the detenu can interact with his visitors, the Jail Administration has ensured the presence of local police personnel during visitation of the detenu," the affidavit said.

The jail administration of Central Jail, Jodhpur has taken all possible measures to ensure that the detenu is given access to the visitors and to ensure that his visitation rights under the Prison Rules are not compromised in any manner, the affidavit added.

Wangchuk was detained under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) on September 26, two days after violent protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead and 90 injured in the Union Territory. The government has accused him of inciting the violence.

The NSA empowers the Centre and states to detain individuals to prevent them from acting in a manner "prejudicial to the defence of India". The maximum detention period is 12 months, though it can be revoked earlier.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)