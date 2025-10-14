Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Sonam Wangchuk Not Put In Solitary Confinement': Jodhpur Jail Tells Supreme Court

'Sonam Wangchuk Not Put In Solitary Confinement': Jodhpur Jail Tells Supreme Court

Wangchuk was detained under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) on September 26, two days after violent protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh.

By : PTI | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 08:10 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

New Delhi: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, detained under the National Security Act, is not lodged in a solitary confinement and is entitled to all rights available to a detenu including access to visitors, Jodhpur Central Jail superintendent has told the Supreme Court.

Wangchuk is lodged in the Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan.

In an affidavit filed before the top court, the jail superintendent said that Wangchuk is not suffering from any chronic conditions and is medically sound and physically fit.

"The detenu was detained in a Standard Barrack in the General Ward, admeasuring 20 feet x 20 feet, where he continues to be detained till date and is the sole occupant of such prison barrack at present. In the interest of clarity, it is specifically stated that the detenu is not in a solitary confinement as he is entitled to all rights available to the detenues," the affidavit said.

The affidavit has been filed in response to Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo's plea in the apex court challenging the climate activist's detention under the National Security Act, and seeking his immediate release.

The jail superintendent divulged that Wangchuk, being in completely normal health, is consuming a normal diet every day since his detention.

"It is imperative to highlight that under the Rajasthan Prison Rules, 2022, Rule 538 prescribes that detenues under the National Security Act, 1980 shall not be permitted to communicate with their visitors without the presence of a local police personnel, who is acquainted with the facts of the case.

"To ensure scrupulous compliance and to ensure that the detenu can interact with his visitors, the Jail Administration has ensured the presence of local police personnel during visitation of the detenu," the affidavit said.

The jail administration of Central Jail, Jodhpur has taken all possible measures to ensure that the detenu is given access to the visitors and to ensure that his visitation rights under the Prison Rules are not compromised in any manner, the affidavit added.

Wangchuk was detained under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) on September 26, two days after violent protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead and 90 injured in the Union Territory. The government has accused him of inciting the violence.

The NSA empowers the Centre and states to detain individuals to prevent them from acting in a manner "prejudicial to the defence of India". The maximum detention period is 12 months, though it can be revoked earlier. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 14 Oct 2025 08:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sonam Wangchuk Ladakh Statehood GITANJALI ANGMO
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
GRAP Stage I Enforced As Delhi-NCR Air Quality Dips To ‘Poor’ Category Ahead Of Smog Season
GRAP Stage I Enforced As Delhi-NCR Air Quality Dips To ‘Poor’ Category Ahead Of Smog Season
India
Pakistan Sought Cessation In 88 Hours, Further Conflict Would’ve Been Catastrophic: DGMO Ghai On Op Sindoor
Pakistan Sought Cessation In 88 Hours, Further Conflict Would’ve Been Catastrophic: DGMO Ghai
Cities
‘Sacrificing My Life For Truth’: Haryana Cop Dies By Suicide, Alleges Late IPS Officer Puran Kumar ‘Corrupt’
‘Sacrificing My Life For Truth’: Haryana Cop Dies By Suicide, Alleges Late IPS Officer Puran Kumar ‘Corrupt’
Election 2025
This Winning MLA Since 1995 Doesn’t Get Ticket In BJP First List For Bihar Assembly Polls 2025
This Winning MLA Since 1995 Doesn’t Get Ticket In BJP First List For Bihar Assembly Polls
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: JDU Faces Internal Turmoil as MP Ajay Mandal Offers Resignation, MLA Gopal Mandal Stages Protest Over Ticket Fears
Rahul Gandhi Demands Immediate Action for Dalit IPS Officer’s Family, Calls for Arrest of Accused Officials
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Leaders Confirm Seat Sharing, Nitish Kumar Happy with Final Arrangements
Breaking: Young Muslim Devotee from Prayagraj Prays for Premanand Maharaj During Umrah Trip
Chaos in Chhattisgarh and Bihar: Sapna Chaudhary Concert Violence and Ticket Dispute in Samastipur
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Crypto Is About Ownership. So Why Are We Still Getting Custody Wrong?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget