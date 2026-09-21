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English NewsNewsIndiaSonam Wangchuk Announces 20-Km Ladakh March On Sept 23, A Year After Deadly Protests

Sonam Wangchuk Announces 20-Km Ladakh March On Sept 23, A Year After Deadly Protests

The march comes a year after four civilians were killed during protests in Leh on September 24, 2025. A ‘martyrs’ day’ event will follow on September 24 to mark the first anniversary of the deaths.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 21 Sep 2026 12:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sonam Wangchuk leads march demanding Ladakh's constitutional safeguards.
  • Martyrs' day event marks anniversary of protest fatalities.
  • Mobilisation follows failed talks on Ladakh's governance model.
  • Activists also seek adequate compensation for protest victims.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk will lead a symbolic 20-km march in Leh on September 23 to renew demands for constitutional safeguards for Ladakh, including statehood and inclusion under the Constitution’s Sixth Schedule.

The march will be followed by a “martyrs’ day” event on September 24, marking one year since four civilians were killed during protests in Leh. Ladakh’s political and social groups have continued to demand greater constitutional protection for the region, along with compensation for the families of those killed and the withdrawal of cases linked to the protests.

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Why Was The Ladakh Protest Plan Scaled Down?

Wangchuk and other Ladakh leaders had initially planned a longer protest march from September 19 to 23. However, the programme was scaled down to a symbolic 20-km march because of prevailing weather conditions and cold nights, according to Hindustan Times. Wangchuk announced the revised plan on September 17.

The renewed mobilisation comes after the latest round of discussions between Ladakh representatives and the Union Home Ministry failed to produce a draft on an elected governance model. On September 10, Ladakh representatives said they were disappointed after the meeting, while the administration said discussions on constitutional and legislative safeguards were continuing.

The Centre has been discussing possible constitutional safeguards for Ladakh, with an Article 371(K)-type provision among the proposals reported in recent talks. However, representatives have said that a formal draft has not yet been presented.

Wangchuk Questions Compensation For Protest Victims

The Ladakh administration recently sanctioned ₹15 lakh each for the families of the four people who died during the September 24, 2025 violence. It also approved ₹3 lakh for each person who suffered major injuries and ₹1 lakh for those with minor injuries, taking the total compensation commitment to ₹1.52 crore.

Wangchuk has criticised the compensation announced for the victims’ families, saying he was not satisfied with the amount. Ladakh leaders have also been seeking what they consider adequate compensation and the withdrawal of cases registered in connection with last year’s protests.

ALSO READ | IIT Bombay Student Suicide: Director Signs 18-Point Charter After 3-Day Protest

From Statehood Demand To Fresh Mobilisation

Ladakh was separated from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and made a Union Territory without a legislature in August 2019, following the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370. Since then, groups in the region have pressed for statehood and constitutional safeguards to protect Ladakh’s land, culture, environment and local interests.

Wangchuk was detained under the National Security Act on September 26, 2025, two days after the protests in Leh turned violent. The Centre revoked his detention with immediate effect in March 2026, saying the decision was intended to facilitate “constructive and meaningful dialogue” with stakeholders.

The September 23 march and September 24 memorial event are therefore set to bring Ladakh’s long-running demands back into public focus as talks between regional representatives and the Centre continue.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Sonam Wangchuk planning in Leh?

Sonam Wangchuk will lead a symbolic 20-km march on September 23 to renew demands for constitutional safeguards for Ladakh, including statehood. This march will be followed by a 'martyrs' day' event on September 24.

What are the main demands of Ladakh's political and social groups?

They demand statehood, constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule, compensation for protest victims' families, and the withdrawal of cases linked to past protests.

Why was Sonam Wangchuk's protest march scaled down?

The initial longer protest plan was scaled down to a symbolic 20-km march due to prevailing weather conditions and cold nights in Leh. Wangchuk announced the revised plan on September 17.

What compensation has the Ladakh administration offered to protest victims?

The administration sanctioned ₹15 lakh for families of the deceased, ₹3 lakh for major injuries, and ₹1 lakh for minor injuries. However, Sonam Wangchuk and other leaders are not satisfied with the amount.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 21 Sep 2026 12:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ladakh Sonam Wangchuk
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