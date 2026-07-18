He was admitted after being removed from an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police, following a reported deterioration in his health.
'Trust Shaken': Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Seeks Transfer From Safdarjung, Cites Lack Of Transparency
Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Geetanjali D. Angmo, requested his transfer due to alleged lack of transparency in his treatment and medical reports, and a loss of confidence in the hospital.
- Sonam Wangchuk's wife requested his transfer from Safdarjung Hospital.
- Citing denied medical reports and concerning potassium level drop.
- He was admitted following removal from indefinite hunger strike.
Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Geetanjali D. Angmo, has requested that the activist be shifted from Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital to another medical facility, alleging a lack of transparency regarding his treatment and medical reports. In a letter addressed to the Medical Superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital, Angmo claimed the family had lost confidence in the hospital's handling of Wangchuk's care. She urged the authorities to complete the discharge process at the earliest so he could be moved to a hospital of the family's choice.
Wangchuk was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday after being removed from his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police.
Wife Questions Medical Transparency
In her letter, Angmo said the hospital team informed the family on Saturday morning that Wangchuk's potassium level had dropped to 2.9. She noted that his potassium level had been recorded at 4.3 at 4:16 pm on July 17, making the reported decline a matter of concern.
She further alleged that despite repeated requests, the hospital did not provide either a digital or physical copy of the relevant medical reports. She said, "We were informed by your team that Mr. Sonam Wangchuk's potassium has dropped to 2.9 as of this morning. This is surprising as his potassium yesterday, at 4.16 pm... was 4.3."
ALSO READ: Sonam Wangchuk, On Hunger Strike For 20 Days, Taken To Hospital By Delhi Police
Family Seeks Transfer To Another Hospital
Angmo also claimed that the doctors who had been monitoring Wangchuk's health throughout his 20-day hunger strike were not permitted to meet him after his admission to Safdarjung Hospital. According to the letter, these developments have led the family to lose trust in the hospital's treatment process.
"This lack of transparency has shaken our trust in your hospital. Therefore, we wish to inform you that we have decided to shift Mr. Sonam Wangchuk to medical centre of our choice," she said.
She requested the hospital administration to complete all discharge formalities promptly to facilitate the transfer.
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Request Made For 'Better Treatment'
In the letter, Angmo said the decision to move Wangchuk was aimed at ensuring his well-being and enabling what she described as better medical care and a more accurate assessment of his health. She said, "Kindly complete all discharge formalities at the earliest to enable us to shift him for best treatment to ensure his well-being of health and an accurate medical examination."
Wangchuk had been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 over alleged examination irregularities before being taken to Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday after his health reportedly deteriorated.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why was Sonam Wangchuk admitted to Safdarjung Hospital?
Who is requesting Sonam Wangchuk's transfer from Safdarjung Hospital and why?
His wife, Geetanjali D. Angmo, requested his transfer due to alleged lack of transparency in his treatment and medical reports, and a loss of confidence in the hospital.
What specific concerns did Sonam Wangchuk's wife raise about his medical treatment?
She questioned a sudden drop in his potassium level, the hospital's refusal to provide medical reports, and not allowing his previous monitoring doctors to meet him.
What is the purpose of transferring Sonam Wangchuk to another medical facility?
The transfer is aimed at ensuring his well-being, providing better medical care, and obtaining a more accurate assessment of his health.