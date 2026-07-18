India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndia'Trust Shaken': Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Seeks Transfer From Safdarjung, Cites Lack Of Transparency

'Trust Shaken': Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Seeks Transfer From Safdarjung, Cites Lack Of Transparency

Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Geetanjali D. Angmo, requested his transfer due to alleged lack of transparency in his treatment and medical reports, and a loss of confidence in the hospital.

Written By : Ujjwal Kumar |  Updated at : 18 Jul 2026 01:53 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sonam Wangchuk's wife requested his transfer from Safdarjung Hospital.
  • Citing denied medical reports and concerning potassium level drop.
  • He was admitted following removal from indefinite hunger strike.

Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Geetanjali D. Angmo, has requested that the activist be shifted from Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital to another medical facility, alleging a lack of transparency regarding his treatment and medical reports. In a letter addressed to the Medical Superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital, Angmo claimed the family had lost confidence in the hospital's handling of Wangchuk's care. She urged the authorities to complete the discharge process at the earliest so he could be moved to a hospital of the family's choice.

Wangchuk was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday after being removed from his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police.

Wife Questions Medical Transparency

In her letter, Angmo said the hospital team informed the family on Saturday morning that Wangchuk's potassium level had dropped to 2.9. She noted that his potassium level had been recorded at 4.3 at 4:16 pm on July 17, making the reported decline a matter of concern.

She further alleged that despite repeated requests, the hospital did not provide either a digital or physical copy of the relevant medical reports. She said, "We were informed by your team that Mr. Sonam Wangchuk's potassium has dropped to 2.9 as of this morning. This is surprising as his potassium yesterday, at 4.16 pm... was 4.3."

ALSO READ: Sonam Wangchuk, On Hunger Strike For 20 Days, Taken To Hospital By Delhi Police

Family Seeks Transfer To Another Hospital

Angmo also claimed that the doctors who had been monitoring Wangchuk's health throughout his 20-day hunger strike were not permitted to meet him after his admission to Safdarjung Hospital. According to the letter, these developments have led the family to lose trust in the hospital's treatment process.

"This lack of transparency has shaken our trust in your hospital. Therefore, we wish to inform you that we have decided to shift Mr. Sonam Wangchuk to medical centre of our choice," she said.

She requested the hospital administration to complete all discharge formalities promptly to facilitate the transfer.

ALSO READ: 'This Movement Will Not End': JNU Student Vows To Continue Fast After Wangchuk's Removal On Day 21

Request Made For 'Better Treatment'

In the letter, Angmo said the decision to move Wangchuk was aimed at ensuring his well-being and enabling what she described as better medical care and a more accurate assessment of his health. She said, "Kindly complete all discharge formalities at the earliest to enable us to shift him for best treatment to ensure his well-being of health and an accurate medical examination."

Wangchuk had been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 over alleged examination irregularities before being taken to Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday after his health reportedly deteriorated.

Before You Go

BIG UPDATE: India Set For Historic Launch Of First Private Orbital Rocket Vikram-1 From Sriharikota

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Sonam Wangchuk admitted to Safdarjung Hospital?

He was admitted after being removed from an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police, following a reported deterioration in his health.

Who is requesting Sonam Wangchuk's transfer from Safdarjung Hospital and why?

His wife, Geetanjali D. Angmo, requested his transfer due to alleged lack of transparency in his treatment and medical reports, and a loss of confidence in the hospital.

What specific concerns did Sonam Wangchuk's wife raise about his medical treatment?

She questioned a sudden drop in his potassium level, the hospital's refusal to provide medical reports, and not allowing his previous monitoring doctors to meet him.

What is the purpose of transferring Sonam Wangchuk to another medical facility?

The transfer is aimed at ensuring his well-being, providing better medical care, and obtaining a more accurate assessment of his health.

About the author Ujjwal Kumar

Ujjwal Kumar is a postgraduate in Journalism and has been actively associated with the news industry for over a decade. He specialises in analysing political developments and social issues, presenting them to audiences with accuracy and clarity.

Committed to fair and impactful journalism, he works towards delivering credible news content for ABP News and its digital platforms. Beyond his professional responsibilities, he enjoys exploring lesser-known destinations, listening to music, and spending quality time with his family.
Read More
Published at : 18 Jul 2026 01:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Safdarjung Hospital Jantar Mantar Hunger Strike Sonam Wangchuk DELHI Geetanjali D Angmo
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Trust Shaken': Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Seeks Transfer From Safdarjung, Cites Lack Of Transparency
'Trust Shaken': Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Seeks Transfer From Safdarjung, Cites Lack Of Transparency
India
Amid NCP-SP Split Rumours, Sharad Pawar Says 'Not The Subject'; Sule Denies NDA Negotiations
Amid NCP-SP Split Rumours, Sharad Pawar Says 'Not The Subject'; Sule Denies NDA Negotiations
India
PM Modi Congratulates Skyroot Founders On Call After Successful Launch Of Vikram-1
PM Modi Congratulates Skyroot Founders On Call After Successful Launch Of Vikram-1
India
'This Movement Will Not End': JNU Student Vows To Continue Fast After Wangchuk's Removal On Day 21
'This Movement Will Not End': JNU Student Vows To Continue Fast After Wangchuk's Removal On Day 21
Advertisement

Videos

BIG UPDATE: India Set For Historic Launch Of First Private Orbital Rocket Vikram-1 From Sriharikota
SPACE UPDATE: India’s Private Rocket Mission Marks Historic Leap As Vikram-1 Reaches New Frontier
LATEST UPDATE: Wangchuk Protest Continues At Jantar Mantar As Supporters Gather After Hospital Shift
Global Update: Iran-US Tensions Escalate As Tehran Claims Fresh Strikes On American Bases
BREAKING NEWS: Aamir Khan Reportedly Targeted, Security Review After Threat Claim
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget