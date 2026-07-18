Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sonam Wangchuk's wife requested his transfer from Safdarjung Hospital.

Citing denied medical reports and concerning potassium level drop.

He was admitted following removal from indefinite hunger strike.

Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Geetanjali D. Angmo, has requested that the activist be shifted from Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital to another medical facility, alleging a lack of transparency regarding his treatment and medical reports. In a letter addressed to the Medical Superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital, Angmo claimed the family had lost confidence in the hospital's handling of Wangchuk's care. She urged the authorities to complete the discharge process at the earliest so he could be moved to a hospital of the family's choice.

Wangchuk was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday after being removed from his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police.

Wife Questions Medical Transparency

In her letter, Angmo said the hospital team informed the family on Saturday morning that Wangchuk's potassium level had dropped to 2.9. She noted that his potassium level had been recorded at 4.3 at 4:16 pm on July 17, making the reported decline a matter of concern.

She further alleged that despite repeated requests, the hospital did not provide either a digital or physical copy of the relevant medical reports. She said, "We were informed by your team that Mr. Sonam Wangchuk's potassium has dropped to 2.9 as of this morning. This is surprising as his potassium yesterday, at 4.16 pm... was 4.3."

ALSO READ: Sonam Wangchuk, On Hunger Strike For 20 Days, Taken To Hospital By Delhi Police

Family Seeks Transfer To Another Hospital

Angmo also claimed that the doctors who had been monitoring Wangchuk's health throughout his 20-day hunger strike were not permitted to meet him after his admission to Safdarjung Hospital. According to the letter, these developments have led the family to lose trust in the hospital's treatment process.

"This lack of transparency has shaken our trust in your hospital. Therefore, we wish to inform you that we have decided to shift Mr. Sonam Wangchuk to medical centre of our choice," she said.

She requested the hospital administration to complete all discharge formalities promptly to facilitate the transfer.

ALSO READ: 'This Movement Will Not End': JNU Student Vows To Continue Fast After Wangchuk's Removal On Day 21

Request Made For 'Better Treatment'

In the letter, Angmo said the decision to move Wangchuk was aimed at ensuring his well-being and enabling what she described as better medical care and a more accurate assessment of his health. She said, "Kindly complete all discharge formalities at the earliest to enable us to shift him for best treatment to ensure his well-being of health and an accurate medical examination."

Wangchuk had been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 over alleged examination irregularities before being taken to Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday after his health reportedly deteriorated.