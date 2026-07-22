JP Nadda, Jitendra Singh Meet Sonam Wangchuk At Gurugram's Medanta Hospital: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Activist Sonam Wangchuk moved to Medanta Hospital, Gurugram.

Delhi High Court ordered his transfer for further treatment.

Ministers visited Wangchuk, fasting over alleged exam irregularities.

Court cited fundamental rights for Wangchuk's preferred medical care.

Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh met activist Sonam Wangchuk at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Tuesday, shortly after he was transferred there from Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, according to PTI.

Wangchuk was moved to the private hospital in compliance with a Delhi High Court order for further medical treatment. He arrived at Medanta in an ambulance at around 7.30 pm under heavy security and was admitted to ICU 8 under the supervision of Dr Sushila Kataria, an internal medicine specialist, a hospital official said.

A source confirmed to PTI that the two Union ministers visited Wangchuk at the hospital after his admission. The activist has been on an indefinite fast since June 28 over alleged examination irregularities.

Wangchuk's meeting with the Union ministers comes after he announced that he would continue his fast until the protestors are allowed to meet MPs in Parliament or they meet him.

Delhi High Court Orders Immediate Transfer

Earlier, the Delhi High Court directed the immediate transfer of Wangchuk from Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

Following the order, Safdarjung Hospital confirmed that Wangchuk was discharged at 6.40 pm and handed over to a team of doctors from Medanta for further treatment.

"Sonam Wangchuk has been discharged from VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital today at 06:40 pm and has been handed over to the team of doctors from Medanta Hospital, Gurugram for further medical care as per the order dated 21.07.2026 of Hon'ble High Court of Delhi," the hospital said in a statement.

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Court Directs Special Medical Team

The order was passed by a bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia while hearing an appeal filed by Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo.

She had challenged a Sunday order of the high court that had declined to interfere with Wangchuk's treatment at the central government-run Safdarjung Hospital or direct his transfer to Medanta.

The bench instructed the director of Medanta Hospital to constitute a team of doctors with the required expertise to monitor Wangchuk continuously. It also directed that treatment be administered in accordance with accepted medical norms and protocols, which Wangchuk was required to follow.

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Court Cites Fundamental Rights

The high court observed that Wangchuk should be allowed to receive treatment at a hospital of his choice.

It held that permitting the transfer would uphold his fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution.

The order paved the way for Wangchuk's transfer later on Tuesday evening, after which he was admitted to the intensive care unit at Medanta Hospital for continued medical care.