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English NewsNewsIndiaSonam Wangchuk Stable But Needs Round-The-Clock Monitoring, Safdarjung Hospital Says

Sonam Wangchuk Stable But Needs Round-The-Clock Monitoring, Safdarjung Hospital Says

Sonam Wangchuk remains under treatment at Safdarjung Hospital, where doctors say he requires continuous medical care and round-the-clock monitoring following prolonged fasting.

Written By : Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 19 Jul 2026 09:30 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Activist Sonam Wangchuk's health stable, still requires continuous medical care.
  • Hospitalised after health declined during indefinite NEET hunger strike.
  • Police shifted him to Safdarjung, doctors closely monitoring condition.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's vital parameters are stable, but he continues to require continuous medical care and close monitoring due to the effects of prolonged fasting, VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital said in a health update issued on Sunday morning.

According to the hospital, Wangchuk's vital signs remain stable, although his blood parameters are still "marginally altered".

"Shri Sonam Wangchuk is being given the required medical intervention at VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital. His vital parameters are stable at present; however, his blood parameters remain marginally altered, and considering the physiological stress and systemic effects of prolonged fasting, he requires continuous medical care under the close observation of a multidisciplinary team of experts," the hospital said.

ALSO READ: 'Govt Should Not Wait For A Tragic Outcome': Anna Hazare On Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike

Joint Medical Team Monitoring Wangchuk's Condition

The hospital said doctors from VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS, New Delhi are jointly monitoring Wangchuk's condition.

"The treating teams of doctors from VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS, New Delhi, are of the considered opinion that sustained medical intervention and round-the-clock clinical monitoring are essential to promptly detect and manage any potential complications that may arise despite his currently stable condition," the statement said.

It added that all necessary treatment is being provided and Wangchuk's clinical condition, including his blood parameters, is under continuous observation.

Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital after his health deteriorated during his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, where he had been protesting over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

ALSO READ: 'Core Tenets Of Modi Govt Are Asatya And Hinsa': Rahul Gandhi Calls Sonam Wangchuk's Removal 'Wrong'

Delhi Police on Saturday whisked away Sonam Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital on the 21st day of his hunger strike at the Jantar Mantar, citing medical advice and Delhi High Court directions.

Following this, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke announced an indefinite hunger strike at the Jantar Mantar. The outfit has been demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's removal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resignation over the NEET paper leak issue. CJP has also planned a protest march to the Parliament on July 20.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Sonam Wangchuk's current health status?

His vital parameters are stable, but he requires continuous medical care and close monitoring. This is due to the effects of prolonged fasting, and his blood parameters remain marginally altered.

Why does Sonam Wangchuk require continuous medical care?

He needs continuous care due to the physiological stress and systemic effects of prolonged fasting. This is essential to detect and manage any potential complications that may arise.

Which medical teams are monitoring Sonam Wangchuk?

Doctors from VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS, New Delhi, are jointly monitoring his condition. A multidisciplinary team of experts is also providing close observation.

Why was Sonam Wangchuk shifted to Safdarjung Hospital?

He was shifted after his health deteriorated during his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. Delhi Police moved him based on medical advice and Delhi High Court directions.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Jul 2026 09:30 AM (IST)
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Safdarjung Hospital CJP Sonam Wangchuk
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