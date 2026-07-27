Sonam Wangchuk To Be Discharged From Medanta Hospital Today

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Activst Sonam Wangchuk discharged from hospital, visiting Rajghat.

Wangchuk ended 26-day hunger strike regarding NEET irregularities.

CJP protest concluded after Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned.

Government accepted CJP demands, ending nationwide student agitation.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday said that he will be discharged from Medanta Hospital today after his health improved and he regained his strength. Wangchuk said he will visit Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi before returning to Ladakh.

In a video posted on Instagram, he also thanked people for extending support to him during his 26-day hunger strike at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Wangchuk (@wangchuksworld)

The activist had earlier visited Rajghat on June 28 before beginning his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in support of students protesting alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

Wangchuk joined the student-led agitation on June 28 and continued his fast for 26 days. He was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital on July 18 after his health condition raised concerns. Wangchuk later alleged that he felt he was being kept in detention at the facility.

Following an order from the Delhi High Court, he was shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, where he continued his recovery after ending his fast late Friday night.

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CJP Protest Ends After Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation

The agitation, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), concluded on Saturday after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his post amid protests over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and examination irregularities.



The protest began on June 20 at Jantar Mantar and saw participation from students and supporters demanding reforms in the examination system, accountability over alleged paper leaks, compensation for families of students who died by suicide, and withdrawal of cases filed against protesters.

Following talks with the Centre, the CJP announced the withdrawal of its nationwide agitation, saying the government had accepted its demands.

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