Sonam Wangchuk To Be Discharged From Medanta Hospital Today

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English NewsNewsIndiaSonam Wangchuk To Be Discharged From Medanta Today; Will Visit Rajghat Before Returning To Ladakh

Sonam Wangchuk To Be Discharged From Medanta Today; Will Visit Rajghat Before Returning To Ladakh

Wangchuk joined the student-led agitation on June 28 and remained on an indefinite fast for 26 days, demanding accountability from the government over NEET paper leak.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 27 Jul 2026 01:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Activst Sonam Wangchuk discharged from hospital, visiting Rajghat.
  • Wangchuk ended 26-day hunger strike regarding NEET irregularities.
  • CJP protest concluded after Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned.
  • Government accepted CJP demands, ending nationwide student agitation.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday said that he will be discharged from Medanta Hospital today after his health improved and he regained his strength. Wangchuk said he will visit Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi before returning to Ladakh.

In a video posted on Instagram, he also thanked people for extending support to him during his 26-day hunger strike at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam Wangchuk (@wangchuksworld)

The activist had earlier visited Rajghat on June 28 before beginning his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in support of students protesting alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

Wangchuk joined the student-led agitation on June 28 and continued his fast for 26 days. He was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital on July 18 after his health condition raised concerns. Wangchuk later alleged that he felt he was being kept in detention at the facility.

Following an order from the Delhi High Court, he was shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, where he continued his recovery after ending his fast late Friday night.

ALSO READ: Govt Introduces Anti-Paper Leak Bill In Lok Sabha; House Adjourned Without Discussion Amid Oppn Uproar

CJP Protest Ends After Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation

The agitation, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), concluded on Saturday after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his post amid protests over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and examination irregularities.

The protest began on June 20 at Jantar Mantar and saw participation from students and supporters demanding reforms in the examination system, accountability over alleged paper leaks, compensation for families of students who died by suicide, and withdrawal of cases filed against protesters.

Following talks with the Centre, the CJP announced the withdrawal of its nationwide agitation, saying the government had accepted its demands.

ALSO READ: NEET Paper Leak Case: Fast-Track Court Hearing Deferred On First Day After CBI No-Show

Before You Go

Parliament Update: Anti-Paper Leak Bill to Bring Tougher Punishment as Opposition Protest Disrupts Proceedings

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Sonam Wangchuk being discharged from the hospital?

Sonam Wangchuk stated he would be discharged from Medanta Hospital today. His health has improved, and he has regained his strength.

Why did Sonam Wangchuk undertake a hunger strike?

Sonam Wangchuk went on a 26-day hunger strike at Jantar Mantar to support students protesting alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

Why did the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) end its protest?

The CJP ended its nationwide agitation after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. The Centre had also accepted the CJP's demands.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 27 Jul 2026 01:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jantar Mantar Medanta Hospital Rajghat CJP Sonam Wangchuk NEET Protests CJP Protest
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