Some forces are trying to create chasm in society, distrust in democracy, says senior RSS leader

Indore, Oct 28 (PTI): Operating under an agenda, some forces are trying to create fissures in Indian society and sow distrust in the country's democratic and constitutional systems and the Army, said a senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary on Wednesday.

RSS Joint General Secretary Atul Limaye called upon volunteers of the Hindutva organisation to create an "ecosystem" to disseminate national ideas to defeat these forces.

He was addressing a gathering of RSS workers in Indore named "Charaiveti Ekatrikaran."

Limaye noted that for any nation to develop and become supremely prosperous, it is essential for society to have a sense of harmony and, while fulfilling its civic duties, maintain faith and affinity towards the country's systems, including democracy, the Constitution, the armed forces, and the justice system.

Without naming any individual, political party, or organisation, he said, "...but we are now seeing that certain forces are attempting to stir the psyche of this society. They are trying to magnify small differences and create various debates. They are trying to pit one segment of society against another."

Limaye claimed these forces are working under the agenda of creating distrust in India's systems, the Army, the Constitution, and democracy.

He said, "These forces have developed their own ecosystem to influence our social life through print media, electronic media, social media, and digital media, as well as academic activities and art and literature."

The senior RSS leader said religious conversion, demographic changes, especially in border and strategic areas, and the increasing number of movements creating divisions in social life through foreign funding are also among the contemporary challenges and problems.

Limaye stressed that if "we are to counter and defeat these divisive forces in society, we must create an ecosystem that propagates national ideas".

"We must create our own narratives, and for this, we will have to work within the academic and intellectual worlds, as well as address the popular narrative," opined the RSS functionary.

According to Limaye, there are a large number of 'influencers' with national ideology in the academic world, literature-art field besides media and social media.

He urged RSS volunteers to coordinate with these individuals and establish their own systems to maintain social unity and build a developed India.

RSS volunteers gathered in large numbers in Indore at a time when the annual meeting of the Hindutva outfit's main organisational body, the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal, is scheduled to be held in the Madhya Pradesh city from November 2 to 4.

Approximately 450 office-bearers from across the country, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, will attend the three-day conclave.

According to Sangh officials, the meeting is expected to review programmes for the centenary year of the organisation's establishment, as well as discuss topics such as the content of new media, interference by external forces in the country, the global scenario and the drug problem. PTI HWP MAS RSY

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