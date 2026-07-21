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English NewsNewsIndiaNEET UG Result Row: Beed Student Moves Bombay HC Over 95 Vs 522 Marks

NEET UG Result Row: Beed Student Moves Bombay HC Over 95 Vs 522 Marks

A Beed student moved the Bombay High Court after claiming the NTA awarded him 95 instead of 522 marks in the NEET UG re-test. He has sought answer sheet verification and a corrected scorecard.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 05:03 PM (IST)
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  • Court will hear his discrepancy plea on July 23.

Beed: A NEET-UG aspirant from Maharashtra's Beed has moved the Bombay High Court claiming that the National Testing Agency (NTA) awarded him just 95 marks instead of the 522 he calculated from his OMR sheet and official answer key in the June 21 re-exam.

The petitioner, Soham Nitin Gavte, stated that he was compelled to approach the court after receiving no response from the NTA despite sending emails and seeking clarification regarding the discrepancy.

The plea, filed before the Aurangabad bench, is scheduled to be heard on July 23.

The petitioner stated that he scored 94.6 per cent in Class 10 and 74.17 per cent in Class 12 (Science), and had appeared for the NEET-UG examination on June 21.

On comparing the OMR response sheet released on July 14 with the official answer key published two days later, Gavte claimed he found that he had attempted 148 questions, of which 136 were correct, and 12 were incorrect.

Under the NEET marking scheme, Gavte claimed that he should have secured 522 out of 720 marks. However, the NTA-issued scorecard showed only 95 marks.

The petitioner stated that he had emailed the NTA on July 17 and 18, seeking re-evaluation and correction of his result, but received no response.

He has now filed a writ petition through advocates Sudarshan Salunke and Mahendra Gandle, seeking verification of his answer sheet and a corrected scorecard.

"The matter is listed for hearing on July 23, and we will present our submissions before the court," advocate Gandhale said.

The NEET-UG examination held on May 3 was cancelled after allegations of paper leak, following which the NTA conducted a re-exam on June 21, the results of which were declared on July 16. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is the court hearing scheduled for this plea?

The plea, filed before the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court, is scheduled to be heard on July 23.

Published at : 21 Jul 2026 05:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News NTA Beed Bombay High Court NEET Row MAHARASHTRA NEWS NEET UG 2026
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