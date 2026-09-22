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English NewsNewsIndiaIs Your Soap, Shampoo Veg Or Non-Veg? Coloured Dots On Packages To Now Indicate Product Origin

Is Your Soap, Shampoo Veg Or Non-Veg? Coloured Dots On Packages To Now Indicate Product Origin

From soap and shampoo to toothpaste and cosmetics, consumers will now be able to identify the vegetarian or non-vegetarian origin of products through coloured marks displayed on their packages.

Written By : Varun Bhasin |  Updated at : 22 Sep 2026 01:53 PM (IST)
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  • Consumers can easily identify product origin via color-coded marks.

Buying everyday products such as soap, shampoo, toothpaste and cosmetics could soon become easier for consumers looking to know whether a product is of vegetarian or non-vegetarian origin. The government has changed packaging rules for packaged products, making it mandatory to indicate the origin of certain products through specific marks on their packaging.

Under the new rules, soaps, shampoos, toothpaste and other cosmetics and toiletries will have to carry an indication showing whether the product is of vegetarian or non-vegetarian origin. The colour-coded marks are intended to help consumers identify this information more easily.

How Will Consumers Identify Veg And Non-Veg Products?

The new rules prescribe different coloured dots for identifying the origin of products.

If a product is of non-vegetarian origin, a red or brown dot will have to be displayed prominently at the top of the main part of its package.

For products of vegetarian origin, a green dot will have to be displayed on the packaging.

This means consumers will be able to identify the product's origin through the colour-coded mark without having to go through lengthy information printed on the package.

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Which Products Will Be Covered?

The new rules will affect several products used regularly by consumers. These include soap, shampoo, toothpaste, cosmetics and other toiletries.

The requirement is aimed at making information about the origin of these products more clearly visible on their packaging.

What Will Change For Consumers?

Until now, there was no such clear identification requirement regarding the vegetarian or non-vegetarian origin of cosmetics and toiletries. As a result, it could sometimes be difficult for consumers to determine the origin of ingredients used in a product.

With the new rules, the green or red-brown dot on the package will provide consumers with this information at a glance.

So, while buying soap, shampoo, toothpaste or cosmetics, consumers will now have another detail to look for on the package, alongside the brand and price.

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When Will The New Rule Come Into Effect?

According to the government notification, the changes have come into effect from the date they were published in the Gazette.

This means a clear labelling requirement has now been introduced for identifying the vegetarian or non-vegetarian origin of packaged cosmetics and toiletries. Consumers will be able to use the prescribed colour-coded mark on the packaging to identify the product's origin.

Frequently Asked Questions

When did these new packaging requirements become effective?

The new requirements came into effect from the date of their publication in the Gazette. This means clear labelling for product origin is now mandatory.

About the author Varun Bhasin

Varun Bhasin is a Principal Correspondent with ABP News and has been working in journalism for the past nine years. He covers stories related to airlines, railways and road transport. Prior to this, he has worked with several media organisations. Varun has also been involved in producing documentary films focused on issues and developments in the news sector. He completed his education at MBM University, Jodhpur. He can be contacted via email at varunb@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Sep 2026 01:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules 2011 Packaging Rules Consumer Rules
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