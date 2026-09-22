Is Your Soap, Shampoo Veg Or Non-Veg? Coloured Dots On Packages To Now Indicate Product Origin

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Consumers can easily identify product origin via color-coded marks.

Buying everyday products such as soap, shampoo, toothpaste and cosmetics could soon become easier for consumers looking to know whether a product is of vegetarian or non-vegetarian origin. The government has changed packaging rules for packaged products, making it mandatory to indicate the origin of certain products through specific marks on their packaging.

Under the new rules, soaps, shampoos, toothpaste and other cosmetics and toiletries will have to carry an indication showing whether the product is of vegetarian or non-vegetarian origin. The colour-coded marks are intended to help consumers identify this information more easily.

How Will Consumers Identify Veg And Non-Veg Products?

The new rules prescribe different coloured dots for identifying the origin of products.

If a product is of non-vegetarian origin, a red or brown dot will have to be displayed prominently at the top of the main part of its package.

For products of vegetarian origin, a green dot will have to be displayed on the packaging.

This means consumers will be able to identify the product's origin through the colour-coded mark without having to go through lengthy information printed on the package.

ALSO READ: Jamui Harassment Case: Main Accused Nandan Yadav Shot In Police Encounter

Which Products Will Be Covered?

The new rules will affect several products used regularly by consumers. These include soap, shampoo, toothpaste, cosmetics and other toiletries.

The requirement is aimed at making information about the origin of these products more clearly visible on their packaging.

What Will Change For Consumers?

Until now, there was no such clear identification requirement regarding the vegetarian or non-vegetarian origin of cosmetics and toiletries. As a result, it could sometimes be difficult for consumers to determine the origin of ingredients used in a product.

With the new rules, the green or red-brown dot on the package will provide consumers with this information at a glance.

So, while buying soap, shampoo, toothpaste or cosmetics, consumers will now have another detail to look for on the package, alongside the brand and price.

ALSO READ: ECI Announces Rajya Sabha Elections For UP, Uttarakhand, West Bengal: Check Dates

When Will The New Rule Come Into Effect?

According to the government notification, the changes have come into effect from the date they were published in the Gazette.

This means a clear labelling requirement has now been introduced for identifying the vegetarian or non-vegetarian origin of packaged cosmetics and toiletries. Consumers will be able to use the prescribed colour-coded mark on the packaging to identify the product's origin.