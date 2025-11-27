Smriti Mandhana–Palash Muchhal Wedding Row: Mary D’Costa Breaks Silence On Viral Chats

The internet has been awash with speculation ever since cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal suddenly put their wedding plans on hold. Among the many unverified rumours doing the rounds, one name repeatedly surfaced: Mary D’Costa. Social media chatter suggested she was linked to the postponement — a claim that quickly spiralled after screenshots of alleged chats between her and Palash appeared online.

Viral Screenshots Trigger Rumours

The controversy intensified when screenshots of flirty conversations, allegedly posted by D’Costa on Reddit, began circulating across platforms. Although the Reddit account and its display picture were deleted shortly afterwards, the images had already spread widely, fuelling curiosity and confusion.

In the midst of the noise, D’Costa has now stepped forward to set the record straight.

Mary D’Costa Issues Clarification

Taking to Instagram, D’Costa addressed the chatter head-on. She insisted that she never met Palash Muchhal and that their interaction was brief and limited.

“First, the exchange of chats happened between 29 April and 30 May 2025, so the contact lasted for only one month. I want to make it absolutely clear that I never met him and I never got involved with him in any way,” she wrote in an Instagram note.

Anticipating questions about her timing, she added that she had actually revealed the chats months earlier. “People have been asking, ‘Why speak about this now?’ The truth is, I actually exposed him back in July, but no one really knew who he was at that time, so it went unnoticed,” she said.

“I Am Not a Choreographer”

D’Costa also pushed back against claims misidentifying her. She stressed that she was neither a choreographer nor the person Palash allegedly cheated with.

“There’s also been a lot of confusion about who I am. I want to clarify, I am not the choreographer, and I am not the person he cheated with,” her note read. She reiterated this point again, highlighting how misinformation had muddied the narrative.

Why the Wedding Was Put on Hold

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal were scheduled to marry on 23 November in Sangli, Maharashtra. The festivities had already begun, with sangeet and haldi ceremonies hosted at a local resort. However, celebrations came to an abrupt halt when Smriti’s father was hospitalised following a heart-related health scare.

The developments prompted the family to postpone the wedding. Adding to the speculation, Smriti later removed all her engagement and pre-wedding posts from Instagram. Even her teammates, including close friend Jemimah Rodrigues, who had shared moments from the ceremonies, quietly deleted their videos as well.

Around the same time, Palash was admitted to a Mumbai hospital due to exhaustion and stress, further fuelling online conversations about what might have gone wrong.

Palash Muchhal’s Cousin Urges People Not to Judge

Amid mounting rumours, Palash’s cousin Neeti Tak came to his defence. In a message shared on Instagram, she asked people to refrain from forming opinions based on unverified claims.

“Palash is going through a critical condition today; you all should not judge Palash as wrong without knowing the truth,” she wrote.

She added that technology often moves faster than people can keep up with, hinting at how misinformation can spread rapidly. “Technology today has come much ahead of humans, that is why people should not judge Palash in the face of rumours… pray for him,” her note read.