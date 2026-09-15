'Sky-High Inflation, Empty Pockets': Kharge Slams Govt Over ‘Digital Payments Tax’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress president Kharge accused Centre of imposing charges on UPI.

Kharge questioned reports of UPI charges above two thousand.

He linked potential charges to inflation, demanding government clarity.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has accused the Centre of planning to impose charges on UPI transactions, alleging that the move would further burden consumers already struggling with inflation. In a post on X on Tuesday, Kharge claimed the government’s alleged “loot” had now reached UPI, questioning reports of charges on transactions above Rs 2,000. He also cited reports suggesting potential charges of Rs 25 on Rs 5,000 transactions and Rs 50 on Rs 10,000 transactions, and sought clarity from the government.

Kharge Targets UPI Charges

Kharge said the government has changed its position from “No fee on UPI” to no fee only for UPI transactions up to Rs 2,000.

अब मोदी सरकार की लूट UPI तक पहुँच गई है। “No fees on UPI” को बदलकर अब “₹2,000 तक के UPI transactions पर no fees” कर दिया गया है।



गगनचुंबी महँगाई से आम आदमी की जेब पहले ही खाली है। थोक महँगाई 10% के क़रीब है और भाजपा सरकार ने जनता पर “Digital Payments Tax” लगाकर उनकी बची-कुची,… pic.twitter.com/Fq63eLLFVp — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) September 15, 2026

He argued that people were already facing the impact of high inflation, while the government was allegedly looking for new ways to increase their financial burden.

Kharge also linked the issue to demonetisation, recalling the government’s earlier argument that the 2016 move would encourage digital payments and help create a cashless economy.

The Congress president questioned whether the government was now planning to introduce what he described as a “Digital Payments Tax”, claiming that such a move could affect people’s savings.

Also Read: UPI Charges: Govt Says No Bank Can Levy Fee On Transactions Up To Rs 2,000, Check New Rule

‘What About MDR?’

Kharge also raised concerns over the possibility of a Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) being introduced on UPI transactions.

He referred to recent remarks by the Finance Minister that no tax or charges would be imposed on UPI payments. However, Kharge said reports had suggested that charges could be levied on larger transactions and asked whether those reports were accurate.

According to Kharge, reports suggested that a Rs 5,000 transaction could attract a charge of Rs 25, while a Rs 10,000 transaction could incur a charge of Rs 50.

He further argued that any additional cost imposed on merchants would eventually be passed on to consumers through higher prices.

“Instead of providing relief to people troubled by inflation, the Modi government is finding new ways to raid their pockets,” Kharge said, while demanding clarity over the reported UPI charges.

Also Read: 'Any Levy On UPI Is Just Tax Collection': Ashneer Grover Says Opposing Govt Stance