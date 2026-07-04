Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Accused Siya Goyal's hand gesture in police custody went viral.

Family and lawyers claim it showed an accidentally injured finger.

Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary accused of murdering realtor Ketan Agarwal.

Both accused remain in custody as investigation continues.

The investigation into the murder of realtor Ketan Agarwal has drawn renewed public attention after a video featuring accused Siya Goyal went viral on social media. The footage, recorded while she was in police custody, triggered widespread criticism after many viewers interpreted her hand gesture as an offensive sign directed at journalists gathered outside her residence.

The controversy unfolded on Thursday when Pune Rural Police escorted Goyal to her home in the Market Yard area as part of an evidence collection exercise linked to the ongoing probe. As she emerged from the premises, television cameras captured her raising a finger while being led back to the police vehicle. The clip rapidly spread online, with many social media users accusing her of mocking the media even while facing serious criminal charges.

Father Says Injury Led To Misunderstanding

Responding to the backlash, Siya Goyal's father, Praveen Goyal, rejected claims that his daughter intentionally made an obscene gesture. According to him, the viral video has been misread and taken out of context.

In a video statement, he said, as per reports, “Even her nails have turned blue. The way this is being portrayed on social media is completely wrong and unfortunate.”

Praveen Goyal alleged that his daughter's finger had been injured while she was getting into the police vehicle after the car door accidentally slammed on her hand. He further claimed she had swelling on the injured finger and a bandage on one hand, arguing that the gesture seen in the video was simply her holding up the injured finger rather than attempting to insult anyone.

ALSO READ: Ketan Agarwal Had Booked Rs 17-Crore Palace For Wedding With Fiancée Siya

Defence Lawyers Back Family's Version

Siya Goyal's legal team has also defended her against the criticism surrounding the viral clip. Speaking to Times Now, her lawyers maintained that there was no intention to offend journalists or the public.

According to the defence, the interpretation of the video as a deliberate act of disrespect was “merely a theory.” They insisted that Goyal was only displaying her injured finger and that the footage has been widely misconstrued on social media.

The explanation, however, has done little to calm online debate, with the video continuing to attract strong reactions across digital platforms.

Murder Probe Continues As Accused Remain In Custody

The viral incident comes amid the ongoing investigation into the death of 25-year-old realtor Ketan Agarwal. Police have accused Siya Goyal and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, of murdering Agarwal by allegedly pushing him off a cliff at Lohagad Fort on June 18.

Investigators claim Agarwal, who was engaged to Siya Goyal and was scheduled to marry her in November, died under suspicious circumstances that sent shockwaves through the region.

Both accused are currently lodged in 14-day judicial custody. The case also drew further attention after they declined to undergo a polygraph examination, a development that has added another layer of scrutiny to the high-profile investigation.