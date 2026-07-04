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English NewsNewsIndia'Not Obscene Gesture': Siya Goyal's Father Says Viral Middle Finger Video Was Due To Finger Injury

'Not Obscene Gesture': Siya Goyal's Father Says Viral Middle Finger Video Was Due To Finger Injury

A viral courtroom gesture by murder accused Siya Goyal has sparked outrage, but her father claims an injured finger was mistaken for an obscene act.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 04 Jul 2026 03:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Accused Siya Goyal's hand gesture in police custody went viral.
  • Family and lawyers claim it showed an accidentally injured finger.
  • Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary accused of murdering realtor Ketan Agarwal.
  • Both accused remain in custody as investigation continues.

The investigation into the murder of realtor Ketan Agarwal has drawn renewed public attention after a video featuring accused Siya Goyal went viral on social media. The footage, recorded while she was in police custody, triggered widespread criticism after many viewers interpreted her hand gesture as an offensive sign directed at journalists gathered outside her residence.

The controversy unfolded on Thursday when Pune Rural Police escorted Goyal to her home in the Market Yard area as part of an evidence collection exercise linked to the ongoing probe. As she emerged from the premises, television cameras captured her raising a finger while being led back to the police vehicle. The clip rapidly spread online, with many social media users accusing her of mocking the media even while facing serious criminal charges.

Father Says Injury Led To Misunderstanding

Responding to the backlash, Siya Goyal's father, Praveen Goyal, rejected claims that his daughter intentionally made an obscene gesture. According to him, the viral video has been misread and taken out of context.

In a video statement, he said, as per reports, “Even her nails have turned blue. The way this is being portrayed on social media is completely wrong and unfortunate.”

Praveen Goyal alleged that his daughter's finger had been injured while she was getting into the police vehicle after the car door accidentally slammed on her hand. He further claimed she had swelling on the injured finger and a bandage on one hand, arguing that the gesture seen in the video was simply her holding up the injured finger rather than attempting to insult anyone.

ALSO READ: Ketan Agarwal Had Booked Rs 17-Crore Palace For Wedding With Fiancée Siya

Defence Lawyers Back Family's Version

Siya Goyal's legal team has also defended her against the criticism surrounding the viral clip. Speaking to Times Now, her lawyers maintained that there was no intention to offend journalists or the public.

According to the defence, the interpretation of the video as a deliberate act of disrespect was “merely a theory.” They insisted that Goyal was only displaying her injured finger and that the footage has been widely misconstrued on social media.

The explanation, however, has done little to calm online debate, with the video continuing to attract strong reactions across digital platforms.

Murder Probe Continues As Accused Remain In Custody

The viral incident comes amid the ongoing investigation into the death of 25-year-old realtor Ketan Agarwal. Police have accused Siya Goyal and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, of murdering Agarwal by allegedly pushing him off a cliff at Lohagad Fort on June 18.

Investigators claim Agarwal, who was engaged to Siya Goyal and was scheduled to marry her in November, died under suspicious circumstances that sent shockwaves through the region.

Both accused are currently lodged in 14-day judicial custody. The case also drew further attention after they declined to undergo a polygraph examination, a development that has added another layer of scrutiny to the high-profile investigation.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What led to the recent controversy surrounding Siya Goyal?

A video of Siya Goyal in police custody went viral after her hand gesture was interpreted as offensive. This occurred while she was escorted for evidence collection.

How did Siya Goyal's family explain her hand gesture in the viral video?

Her father, Praveen Goyal, stated her finger was injured when a car door slammed on it. He claimed she was simply displaying her injured finger, not trying to insult anyone.

What crime is Siya Goyal accused of?

Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary are accused of murdering realtor Ketan Agarwal. They allegedly pushed him off a cliff at Lohagad Fort on June 18.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Jul 2026 03:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ketan Agarwal Murder Case Pune Murder Case Siya Goyal Siya Goyal Viral Video
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