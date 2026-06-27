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English NewsNewsIndia'Killing Him Was Easier Than Facing Family': What Fiancée Siya Told Pune Cops In Ketan Murder Case

'Killing Him Was Easier Than Facing Family': What Fiancée Siya Told Pune Cops In Ketan Murder Case

Police claim Siya Goyal said killing fiancé Ketan Agarwal was easier than cancelling the wedding, as the Lohagad murder probe deepens.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 27 Jun 2026 01:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Siya Goyal allegedly murdered fiancé Ketan, unwilling to marry him.
  • Police allege Goyal, lover conspired, pushed Ketan into fort gorge.
  • Victim's family rejected alleged motive, demanded strict action.
  • State government fast-tracked case, appointed special public prosecutor.

The investigation into the alleged murder of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal has uncovered startling claims, with police alleging that prime accused Siya Goyal told investigators it was "easier" to kill her fiancé than confront her family and call off the marriage. According to investigators, Goyal allegedly admitted that although she did not want to marry Agarwal, she was unwilling to face the consequences of rejecting the alliance. Police claim she also told them she disliked him because he wore a wig, a statement that has been strongly rejected by the victim's family.

The case, which initially appeared to be a fatal trekking accident at Lohagad Fort in Pune district, is now being investigated as a premeditated murder.

Police Allege Murder Was Planned In Advance

Investigators say Goyal conspired with her alleged lover and co-accused, Chetan Chaudhary, to kill Agarwal by pushing him into a deep gorge during a visit to Lohagad Fort.

According to the police, the two remained in frequent contact for nearly six months before the incident, exchanging more than 2,000 phone calls that reportedly totalled around 238 hours of conversation.

On the day of the alleged crime, police claim the duo met at a café to finalise their plan and identified the exact location where the attack would take place.

Investigators further allege that Goyal gave Chaudhary a pre-arranged signal by sitting down, following which he approached Agarwal from behind and pushed him into the gorge.

Although both suspects initially denied any involvement, police say inconsistencies in their statements emerged during questioning before they allegedly confessed to the crime.

ALSO READ: Pune Fort Murder: Siya Goyal's Brother Questioned For 10 Hours, Says Family Didn't Know About Chetan

Victim's Father Rejects Wig Claim

Ketan Agarwal's father, Vishal Agarwal, has dismissed the alleged motive cited by the accused.

He said, “Wearing a wig cannot be a reason to kill my son.”

He also stated that Goyal's family had been informed about Ketan's hair patch before the engagement and questioned why the marriage proposal was accepted if it was an issue.

The victim's family has continued to demand the strictest possible action against those accused in the case.

ALSO READ: Newlywed Woman Dies After Falling From Tamil Nadu Hilltop Temple While Fleeing Monkeys

Maharashtra Govt Steps In

The case has prompted intervention from the Maharashtra government.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently met Ketan Agarwal's father and assured him that the investigation would be pursued thoroughly.

The state government has also decided to fast-track the case and appointed senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam as the special public prosecutor.

Fadnavis described the incident as reflecting a “disturbing social trend” and said it called for broader societal introspection.

Police are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the alleged conspiracy and are questioning members of Goyal's family, including her brother, Sahil Goyal, to determine whether they were aware of her relationship with Chaudhary.

Meanwhile, Goyal's mother has claimed that her daughter was initially reluctant to visit Lohagad Fort on June 18 and alleged that Ketan Agarwal and his mother persuaded her to accompany them.

Before You Go

INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Bank Staff Under Scanner as Ram Temple Donation Theft Probe Intensifies Further

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the prime accused in Ketan Agarwal's alleged murder?

The prime accused are Ketan Agarwal's fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary. They are accused of conspiring to kill him by pushing him into a gorge.

What was the alleged motive behind Ketan Agarwal's murder?

Police allege Siya Goyal stated it was

How was the alleged murder planned?

Investigators claim Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary conspired for nearly six months, exchanging over 2,000 phone calls. They reportedly met at a café to finalize their plan and identify the attack location.

How has the Maharashtra government responded to the case?

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Ketan Agarwal's father and assured a thorough investigation. The state government decided to fast-track the case and appointed Ujjwal Nikam as the special public prosecutor.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Jun 2026 01:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ketan Agarwal Murder Case Pune Murder Case Chetan Chaudhary Lohagad Fort Murder Siya Goyal Confession
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