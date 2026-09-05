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English NewsNewsIndiaSixth, last accused in UP illegal cracker factory blast arrested after encounter

Sixth, last accused in UP illegal cracker factory blast arrested after encounter

Kaushambi (UP), Sep 4 (PTI): Police on Friday arrested the sixth and last named accused in the August 31 illegal cracker factory blast here that killed 14, after an encounter, officials sai.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 05 Sep 2026 12:27 AM (IST)

Kaushambi (UP), Sep 4 (PTI): Police on Friday arrested the sixth and last named accused in the August 31 illegal cracker factory blast here that killed 14, after an encounter, officials said.

Shakil was arrested around 9 pm after a joint team of Manjhanpur police and the Special Operations Group received information that he was attempting to flee the area.

Upon being stopped on a motorcycle, Shakil allegedly opened fire, and during the retaliation he sustained a bullet injury to his left leg. A country-made pistol, a live cartridge and the motorcycle were recovered from his possession, officials said.

Shakil was the sixth and final named accused in the case to be arrested, police said. He was taken to the district hospital for treatment and further legal proceedings are underway.

The district administration, in the presence of police, also demolished his house in Mahmoodpur village on Friday evening, officials said.

Earlier in the day, the reward on his head was increased from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000.

"The reward was enhanced by Prayagraj Range Inspector General of Police Ajay Mishra," Kaushambi Superintendent of Police Satyanarayan Prajapat said earlier.

The blast occurred on August 31 at a cracker factory in Manauri town.

Three people seriously injured in the incident are undergoing treatment at SRN Hospital in Prayagraj, police said.

An FIR was registered against six people, including factory owner and operator Naushad, under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Explosives Act.

Five accused -- Naushad, his wife Kahkashan Bano, son Adil, and Shakil's wife Shabana and daughter Saina -- were arrested, while Shakil remained absconding, the SP had said.

Shabana and Saina were arrested on the day of the blast, while Naushad was arrested on September 1 following an encounter in the Charwa police station area. He sustained a gunshot wound to his leg during the encounter, police had said.

Adil was arrested on September 3 after he sustained gunshot wounds to both legs during an encounter, while Kahkashan Bano was arrested from her village Mahmudpur the same day, the SP had said.

Following the blast, the administration demolished Naushad's three-storey house and a godown of his cracker factory in Mahmoodpur using bulldozers.

Another godown belonging to him in Muratganj market was also demolished, police said. PTI COR KIS CDN DV SHS SHS

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Sep 2026 12:30 AM (IST)
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Latest News India News 05 September 2026
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