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English NewsNewsIndiaSix killed, one injured in chawl collapse in Mumbai; NDRF at spot

Six killed, one injured in chawl collapse in Mumbai; NDRF at spot

Mumbai, Jul 5 (PTI): At least six persons were killed and one sustained injuries when a three-storey chawl (row tenement) collapsed in Mumbai’s Mankhurd area amid heavy rains on Sunday night, officials sai.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 12:12 AM (IST)

Mumbai, Jul 5 (PTI): At least six persons were killed and one sustained injuries when a three-storey chawl (row tenement) collapsed in Mumbai’s Mankhurd area amid heavy rains on Sunday night, officials said.

One person is feared trapped under the debris, and a multi-agency operation, including personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), is underway to locate him, they said.

As per officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), four women and a man were “brought dead” to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital. Another man was declared dead at Rajawadi Hospital.

One injured man is being treated at the BMC-run Rajawadi, they said.

The incident occurred at Chawl No 5 in Janta Nagar, behind Hanuman Mandir, in the Mandala locality at around 8.30 pm, they said.

As per preliminary information, two to three tenements forming part of the three-storey structure caved in, prompting a rescue operation by personnel from Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, BMC ward office and ‘108’ ambulance services, the officials said.

A search and rescue operation is continuing to pull out a person feared trapped under the debris, officials said, adding that a team from the NDRF had also arrived at the scene.

Local BJP corporator Navnath Ban also said one more person is missing.

He said the structure collapsed onto an adjoining hut on the collector’s land. The rescue operation is being hampered by heavy rains, he added. PTI KK ZA BNM NR

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 06 Jul 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
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