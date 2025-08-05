Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
On Cam: Sivaganga Village Turns Ghost Town Amid Drinking Water Crisis; Annamalai Slams TN Govt

Nattakudi, a village in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district, is deserted due to a severe water crisis and lack of infrastructure, forcing residents to migrate.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Aug 2025 02:28 PM (IST)

Nattakudi, a once-thriving village in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district, now lies eerily deserted. Home to over 5,000 residents, the village has been all but abandoned due to a prolonged drinking water crisis and lack of basic infrastructure. For years, residents struggled with no proper water supply, poor road connectivity, and minimal access to public transport. Unable to endure the conditions, families began migrating to nearby towns, including Sivaganga, in search of better living conditions and employment.

Nattakudi, the village located just 3 km from the Madurai Road junction, had more than a hundred families residing in the area. Now, it stands nearly empty. The water scarcity, along with the absence of essential amenities, has even impacted marriages — families reportedly refuse matrimonial alliances involving residents from the village, as per local reports.

Annamalai Blames TN Govt For "Administrative Apathy"

Taking to social media platform X, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai expressed outrage at the situation. Sharing a video from the abandoned Nattakudi village, he wrote: "Once home to over 5,000 people, the village of Naatakudi in Sivagangai district has now become a ghost village, with just one soul left behind. Thiru @mkstalin, while your attention remains fixated on matters far removed from the lives of ordinary Tamilians, this village is a glaring symbol of administrative apathy under your watch."

He accused the state government of ignoring long-standing complaints about the lack of clean drinking water and basic civic amenities.

Annamalai further pointed out that despite Rs 4,835 crore released under Jal Jeevan Mission by the Central Government in the last four years, villages like Nattakudi continue to struggle without access to tap water. He highlighted a contradiction — that the Tamil Nadu Government had declared 100% tap water coverage in Mathur Panchayat, which includes Nattakudi.

Annamalai said that it was the sorry state of affairs in Tamil Nadu.

Published at : 05 Aug 2025 02:27 PM (IST)
Annamalai Sivaganga Tamil NAdu
