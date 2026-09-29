SIR Row Takes Centre Stage At Congress CWC Meet As Kharge Targets Election Commission

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress discussed electoral roll revisions, ECI controversy in CWC.

Congress alleged voter conspiracy, demanded transparency from Election Commission.

ECI defended decisions; Congress plans future steps, joint strategy.

The Congress Working Committee, the party’s highest decision-making body, met on Tuesday with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the controversy surrounding the Election Commission of India (ECI) at the centre of discussions.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several other senior leaders attended the meeting. Congress Working Committee members including Bhupesh Baghel, K C Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik, Ambika Soni and Kumari Selja were also present.

Chief ministers of Congress-ruled states were also invited to the meeting, which comes amid the party's growing campaign against the ECI over SIR, changes relating to voter registration and reported differences among election commissioners.

Kharge Targets ECI Over SIR, Voter Lists

Addressing the meeting, Kharge accused the Narendra Modi government of weakening the country's democratic institutions. He alleged that names were being removed from electoral rolls as part of a "conspiracy" and accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of acting as a "puppet" of the government.

These are political allegations made by the Congress president. The Election Commission has defended its decisions and said differences of opinion within the institution are part of its decision-making process. The poll panel has also maintained that its orders are in accordance with the law.

Kharge also questioned changes to Form 6, which is used for voter registration, and described them as illegal. Congress has argued that the changes were made without following the prescribed procedure for amending the relevant electoral rules.

Congress Seeks Details Of Voter Deletions

Kharge said complete data on major changes to electoral rolls should be made public, including details of how many names were removed and the reasons for the deletions.

He also demanded that voters whose names have been removed be informed about the decision and given adequate opportunity to present their case and appeal. Political parties, he said, should receive electoral rolls and related data in a timely and easily usable format.

The Congress has been stepping up its campaign against the ECI following reports that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections on multiple occasions over decisions linked to SIR, voter registration and related systems. Reuters reported that the ECI has maintained that its actions are lawful and that internal disagreements are part of institutional functioning.

Gyanesh Kumar In Focus As Congress Plans Next Move

The CWC meeting is expected to help the Congress decide its next steps over SIR, the reported differences within the ECI and its demand concerning Gyanesh Kumar. Party sources had said ahead of the meeting that the leadership would discuss ways to increase pressure for his removal.

The issue has already triggered protests by Congress workers in several states. The party has also been seeking opposition unity on the issue, with the INDIA bloc scheduled to meet on Wednesday to discuss a joint strategy.

The ECI, meanwhile, has defended the SIR exercise and its decision-making process. The poll panel has said reported differences between commissioners should not be interpreted as a breakdown of institutional functioning, while NDA leaders have also backed the commission's position.