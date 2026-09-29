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English NewsNewsIndiaSIR Row Takes Centre Stage At Congress CWC Meet As Kharge Targets Election Commission

SIR Row Takes Centre Stage At Congress CWC Meet As Kharge Targets Election Commission

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Narendra Modi government of weakening democracy and alleged that voter names were being removed as part of a conspiracy.

Written By : Mohit Dubey |  Updated at : 29 Sep 2026 12:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Congress discussed electoral roll revisions, ECI controversy in CWC.
  • Congress alleged voter conspiracy, demanded transparency from Election Commission.
  • ECI defended decisions; Congress plans future steps, joint strategy.

The Congress Working Committee, the party’s highest decision-making body, met on Tuesday with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the controversy surrounding the Election Commission of India (ECI) at the centre of discussions.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several other senior leaders attended the meeting. Congress Working Committee members including Bhupesh Baghel, K C Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik, Ambika Soni and Kumari Selja were also present.

Chief ministers of Congress-ruled states were also invited to the meeting, which comes amid the party's growing campaign against the ECI over SIR, changes relating to voter registration and reported differences among election commissioners.

Kharge Targets ECI Over SIR, Voter Lists

Addressing the meeting, Kharge accused the Narendra Modi government of weakening the country's democratic institutions. He alleged that names were being removed from electoral rolls as part of a "conspiracy" and accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of acting as a "puppet" of the government.

These are political allegations made by the Congress president. The Election Commission has defended its decisions and said differences of opinion within the institution are part of its decision-making process. The poll panel has also maintained that its orders are in accordance with the law.

Kharge also questioned changes to Form 6, which is used for voter registration, and described them as illegal. Congress has argued that the changes were made without following the prescribed procedure for amending the relevant electoral rules.

Congress Seeks Details Of Voter Deletions

Kharge said complete data on major changes to electoral rolls should be made public, including details of how many names were removed and the reasons for the deletions.

He also demanded that voters whose names have been removed be informed about the decision and given adequate opportunity to present their case and appeal. Political parties, he said, should receive electoral rolls and related data in a timely and easily usable format.

The Congress has been stepping up its campaign against the ECI following reports that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections on multiple occasions over decisions linked to SIR, voter registration and related systems. Reuters reported that the ECI has maintained that its actions are lawful and that internal disagreements are part of institutional functioning.

Gyanesh Kumar In Focus As Congress Plans Next Move

The CWC meeting is expected to help the Congress decide its next steps over SIR, the reported differences within the ECI and its demand concerning Gyanesh Kumar. Party sources had said ahead of the meeting that the leadership would discuss ways to increase pressure for his removal.

The issue has already triggered protests by Congress workers in several states. The party has also been seeking opposition unity on the issue, with the INDIA bloc scheduled to meet on Wednesday to discuss a joint strategy.

The ECI, meanwhile, has defended the SIR exercise and its decision-making process. The poll panel has said reported differences between commissioners should not be interpreted as a breakdown of institutional functioning, while NDA leaders have also backed the commission's position.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the primary focus of the recent Congress Working Committee meeting?

The meeting centered on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the controversy surrounding the Election Commission of India. Discussions also covered changes to voter registration.

What accusations did Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge make against the government?

Kharge accused the Modi government of weakening democratic institutions and alleged a

How has the Election Commission of India (ECI) addressed the allegations?

The ECI defended its actions, asserting they are lawful and within legal bounds. It stated that internal disagreements are a normal part of its institutional decision-making.

What specific changes in voter registration procedures did the Congress question?

The Congress questioned changes to Form 6, used for voter registration, deeming them illegal. It argued these modifications were implemented without adhering to prescribed amendment procedures.

About the author Mohit Dubey

Mohit Dubey, associated with ABP News, is a seasoned journalist recognised for his coverage of national politics, Parliament, and grassroots reporting. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Lucknow and a Postgraduate Diploma in Public Administration. He later earned a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Aurobindo Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, and completed an MA in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University.

He was elected National Treasurer of the Press Club of India. His reporting portfolio spans political developments as well as parliamentary affairs.

Over the course of his career, he has extensively covered several major electoral events, including the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections of 2007, 2013, 2017 and 2022, along with the Lok Sabha elections of 2009, 2014, 2019 and 2024. He has also reported from the ground during Assembly elections in multiple states across the country.

Among his notable assignments are exclusive field reports from the 2013 Uttarakhand floods, coverage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s transition from Gujarat to Delhi, and continuous reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. He also provided comprehensive coverage of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and Nyay Yatra.
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Published at : 29 Sep 2026 12:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
CWC CONGRESS SIR
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