‘Bharat Ratna Or President?’ Omar Abdullah Takes Jibe At CEC Gyanesh Kumar Over SIR Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Omar Abdullah sarcastically criticized CEC over

Opposition objects to electoral roll revision and CEC's functioning.

Report details other Election Commissioners' objections to SIR decisions.

INDIA bloc to meet, discussing EC's role and future steps.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has taken a sarcastic swipe at Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar amid the political confrontation over the Election Commission and its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Abdullah accused Kumar of having "gifted" West Bengal to the BJP and suggested that the CEC should receive the Bharat Ratna or be made President. His remarks came a day before the INDIA bloc's meeting in New Delhi, where opposition parties are scheduled to discuss the SIR controversy and their response to the Election Commission.

Omar’s Attack On CEC

"Gyanesh Kumar should be awarded Bharat Ratna or made country's President as he gifted Bengal to BJP", the chief minister said.

The remark drew a reaction from Trinamool Congress Joint National Secretary Derek O'Brien, who shared a video of Abdullah's comments on X and wrote, "Mr Omar Abdullah😂😂".

Abdullah's comments come against the backdrop of a widening political dispute over the functioning of the Election Commission and the SIR exercise.

Opposition parties have raised objections to the electoral-roll revision and have also questioned the functioning of the poll panel under Kumar. The issue has brought several INDIA bloc parties together ahead of their September 30 meeting in the national capital.

The Election Commission, however, has defended its functioning and the SIR exercise, while government and poll panel sources have rejected the Opposition's criticism.

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SIR Row Intensifies

The controversy intensified following a report by The Indian Express that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had formally raised objections on multiple occasions over decisions and orders linked to the SIR process.

According to the report cited in the political debate, the two Election Commissioners objected at least 14 times over a 10-month period. The reported disagreements included issues concerning electoral-roll additions and deletions, voter-registration procedures and access to the voter database.

The reported differences have become a key part of the Opposition's criticism of the Election Commission. The poll panel has maintained that differences of views and observations are part of institutional deliberations and that its decisions follow statutory procedures.

INDIA Bloc To Meet

The Opposition INDIA bloc is scheduled to meet at the Constitution Club in New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss its response to the Election Commission and the SIR issue.

The meeting is expected to focus on the functioning of the poll panel, the electoral-roll revision and demands concerning Kumar. Opposition parties have also been discussing a coordinated political response to the controversy.

The meeting follows consultations among several opposition parties, including the Congress, TMC and Left parties, over the Election Commission issue. A joint press conference has also been planned following the meeting, according to reports.

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Who Will Attend

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge are expected to attend the meeting. The TMC is expected to be represented by Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee.

Other leaders expected to participate include RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, Omar Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Supriya Sule of the NCP (SP), CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby, CPI general secretary D Raja, CPI(ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya and Independent MP Kapil Sibal.

The Samajwadi Party has nominated MPs Harendra Malik and Maulana Mohibbullah Nadvi for the meeting, while party chief Akhilesh Yadav is not expected to attend.

Opposition Plans Next Step

The September 30 gathering is expected to give opposition parties an opportunity to coordinate their positions on the SIR exercise and the wider dispute involving the Election Commission.

Reports have indicated that opposition parties are also considering steps concerning Kumar's continuation as CEC, while the Congress and other parties have separately intensified their criticism of the poll panel.