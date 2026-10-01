Karnataka CM Shivakumar Seeks Criminal Probe Into Alleged Form 7 Voter Deletions During SIR

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chief Minister Shivakumar demands probe into Form 7 misuse.

BJP leaders allegedly deleting minority, poor, Dalit voters.

CM suspects widespread conspiracy in voter list deletions.

CM to meet election officials, collect further evidence.

Bengaluru, Oct 1 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has called for a comprehensive investigation, including a criminal probe, into the alleged misuse of Form 7 to seek deletion of voters’ names from electoral rolls during the ongoing SIR exercise.

In a video message, he alleged that BJP leaders and workers were submitting Form 7 applications, purportedly at the direction of party leaders, to seek deletion of names of minorities, poor people and Dalits.

He said several Congress leaders had provided documents relating to cases where Form 7 applications were allegedly filed fraudulently in their constituencies.

“There is a need for a comprehensive investigation and a criminal investigation within the framework of law into this matter,” Shivakumar said.

He alleged that the issue was not confined to a few constituencies and claimed that similar attempts had been reported in the constituencies of several sitting and former legislators, including Minister Eshwar Khandre’s Bhalki constituency, Nayana Motamma’s Mudigere constituency, Tanveer Sait’s constituency Narasimharaja, among others.

“If this is happening in the constituencies of our MLAs, it indicates that a major conspiracy is taking place across the state,” he alleged.

Acording to him, more than one crore names had been removed from the electoral rolls during the SIR process and that notices had been issued to more than 50 lakh voters. The claims and objections process was now underway.

“As your Chief Minister, as a public servant, I’m trying to protect your votes, but I feel have failed. I have to accept this,” he said.

The chief minister urged Booth Level Agents (BLAs), Booth Level Agents-2 (BLA-2s), legislators, party workers and voters to immediately share information about Form 7 applications allegedly submitted seeking deletion of their names or those of other voters.

“I have a responsibility as the Chief Minister to protect your right to vote,” he said.

Shivakumar said he would personally meet the election officials on Thursday and raise the issue with the media, along with documents and other information collected from across the state.

He appealed to party functionaries and voters to provide details of alleged Form 7 applications to his office so that the matter could be brought before the Election Commission.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)