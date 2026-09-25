OPINION | Election Commission And CEC Row: Five Questions Will Haunt India’s Democracy Forever

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New law replaced CJI, raising questions about CEC selection.

Commissioners recorded dissent over Form 6 alteration, unapproved decisions.

Large-scale voter deletions raised concerns, questioning electoral integrity.

These issues undermine public trust, posing a constitutional crisis.

India is standing at a junction where constitution, politics and the simple act of voting have begun to speak past one another. The Election Commission of India is meant to be an autonomous constitutional authority. Article 324 places the superintendence, direction and control of elections in that body. For decades the country treated that arrangement as settled. It is no longer settled.

What has come into public view is not a single administrative quarrel. It is a chain. The chain begins with how the Chief Election Commissioner was chosen under the 2023 law. It runs through the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, West Bengal and other states. It ends in a documented rift inside the Commission itself, with two Election Commissioners recording that decisions went out in the Commission’s name without their knowledge, that Form 6 was altered against their advice, and that they wrote separately to the Cabinet Secretary.

The right to vote is not a courtesy extended by the state. It is the citizen’s claim on the Republic. When the body that protects that claim is itself under a cloud, the doubt does not remain in Nirvachan Sadan. It travels into every booth. Mamata Banerjee has alleged targeted disenfranchisement in Trinamool Congress strongholds. The Bharatiya Janata Party has insisted that SIR was housekeeping, a purge of the dead, the duplicate and the ineligible. Both claims now sit on the same table as the internal notes of Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

No later clarification, no press note, no court listing will fully erase the chronology. Gyanesh Kumar’s professional life was bound for nearly a decade to the Union government that later placed him on the selection panel that chose him. The 2023 Act replaced the Chief Justice of India on that panel with a Union minister nominated by the Prime Minister.

Justice Dipankar Datta has now said, in a split opinion, that a minister cannot be expected to defy the Prime Minister, that the Leader of the Opposition is reduced to an ornamental role, and that the arrangement fails the perception test. The matter has been sent to a larger bench. Until that bench speaks, and even after it speaks, the questions below will remain in the public mind.

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Was The CEC’s Appointment Constitutional, Or Political?

Gyanesh Kumar’s association with the Modi government predates his arrival at the Election Commission by nearly a decade. A 1988-batch Kerala cadre IAS officer, he joined the Union Home Ministry’s Jammu and Kashmir division in 2016. After Amit Shah became Home Minister in 2019, he was involved in the work surrounding the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir. He later handled the Home Ministry’s Ayodhya-related work, including the constitution of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. In May 2022, he became Secretary of the newly created Ministry of Cooperation, also headed by Amit Shah. He retired in January 2024.

Two months later, a selection committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi appointed him Election Commissioner. In February 2025, the same architecture elevated him as Chief Election Commissioner, the first CEC chosen under the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act, 2023. His term runs till January 2029.

The chronology is not gossip. It is the record. In the Anoop Baranwal case, a Constitution Bench had said that, until Parliament legislated, the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition and the Chief Justice of India would form the selection committee. Parliament then legislated. Section 7 of the 2023 Act kept the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition and substituted a Union Cabinet minister nominated by the Prime Minister for the Chief Justice. Two votes now sit with the executive. One sits with the Opposition.

Justice Datta’s recent opinion is blunt. A minister nominated by the Prime Minister cannot be expected to defy his nominator. Collective responsibility under Article 75 makes that defiance improbable. The Leader of the Opposition, in that arithmetic, becomes largely ornamental.

An umpire chosen by one batting side, even when the decision is correct, carries a shadow. That is the perception test the court has repeatedly treated as part of free and fair elections, itself a part of the basic structure.

The appointment may survive a narrow legal challenge. The political question will not. Was this a constitutional choice, or a political one? The question will remain because the career path and the statute point in the same direction.

Was SIR A Clean-Up, Or A Lever On The Result?

Special Intensive Revision began as a pilot in Bihar in June 2025. It then moved to West Bengal and a dozen other states. Across the first year the Commission deleted close to six crore names nationally. In West Bengal about 91 lakh names came off the rolls before the 2026 Assembly election. The Trinamool Congress’s fifteen-year rule ended. The BJP formed the government for the first time in the state, winning a little over 200 seats. The TMC fell to around 80.

The Commission’s case is that the dead, the shifted and the ineligible had to go. That case is not frivolous. Rolls inflate. Ghosts vote. The danger lies in the geography and the timing.

Deletions were heavy in districts with large Muslim populations and long TMC majorities: Murshidabad, Malda, North and South 24 Parganas, Uttar Dinajpur, Nadia, Birbhum. In a large number of constituencies, the number of deleted electors exceeded the eventual victory margin. Analyses differ on whether that pattern systematically favoured the BJP. One reading finds more such seats among BJP wins in absolute numbers because the BJP won more seats. Another finds the proportion higher among TMC seats. A third finds an association between roll shrinkage in TMC strongholds and later BJP gains, while warning that association is not proof of intent.

That last formulation is the honest one. The data does not prove a conspiracy against the TMC. It does show an overlap between large-scale deletions, traditional TMC territory and the BJP’s subsequent advance. In West Bengal, of more than a lakh tribunal cases decided, about 93 per cent of appellants were restored. Millions of other appeals remain pending. People whose names were struck could not vote. Their cases are being heard after the result is sealed.

If SIR was only hygiene, the hygiene arrived immediately before two decisive Assembly contests and fell hardest where one party had lived for a decade and a half. That is enough to keep the question alive.

Can The CEC Be The Commission Without The Other Two?

The Election Commission is a multi-member body. The Chief Election Commissioner is not the Commission. Article 324 and the practice of decades treat the three as equals in decision. Business is to be transacted by consensus, or at least with the knowledge of all.

Sandhu and Joshi recorded, on file, that Form 6, the statutory form for new registration, was altered to ask whether the applicant or the applicant’s parents or grandparents figured in the last SIR roll. They said a statutory form cannot be rewritten without amending the Registration of Electors Rules, which only the Union government can do. The altered form still went live. Applicants could not complete the process without answering. Sandhu later called the change unauthorised and illegal and asked for it to be pulled down.

They also recorded that appeals in West Bengal, running into about 16.10 lakh cases in some accounts, went out in the Commission’s name without their knowledge. They objected to a work-allocation order that, in their view, thinned oversight of the digital backbone of the rolls. They struck the order down. They wrote separately to Cabinet Secretary T.V. Somanathan on 29 July.

If two of three members say the third acted without them on the core of the mandate- registration, deletion, appeal, custody of the roll- the institution is in a constitutional crisis, even if no court has yet used that phrase. Removal of a CEC requires an impeachment-like process that depends on the Speaker and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. Bias in that process is not a theoretical worry. If a CEC can run the Commission against the recorded advice of his colleagues, and if no independent inquiry follows, the Constitution has a gap where a remedy should be.

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If The Row Is Never Probed, Whose Vote Is Still Safe?

Suspicion is not evidence. It is, however, a democratic fact. Once two constitutional colleagues put dissent on file fourteen times in ten months, the citizen is entitled to ask whether the names removed were truly ineligible or merely inconvenient.

The 93 per cent restoration rate in decided Bengal appeals is not a footnote. It is a warning that delete-first, verify-later can disenfranchise the living while the dead are being counted.

A vote that cannot be trusted is a vote that slowly ceases to be cast with conviction. That is how democracies hollow out without a coup. If the rift is left unexamined, the refusal itself becomes part of the injury.

Once The Cabinet Secretary Was Told, Who Still Claims Surprise?

Sandhu and Joshi did not leak to the street. They wrote to the Cabinet Secretary. The Cabinet Secretary reports to the Prime Minister. It is unlikely that such letters sat unread in a tray. If they reached the political executive, then the functioning of the Commission during SIR was not a closed bureaucratic secret.

If they did not reach the Prime Minister, the government must explain how the highest civil servant of the Union treated a communication from two Election Commissioners as routine paper.

Either way the political question remains. Did the questionable functioning of the Commission happen with the knowledge of Narendra Modi’s government, or without it? The letters make innocence harder to plead.

Sayantan Ghosh, a columnist and Doctoral Research Scholar in Media & Politics, is a contributing author for ABP Live English.

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