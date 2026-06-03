SIR: Punjab CEO holds meeting with representatives of parties; special camps on June 7 for voter mapping

Chandigarh, Jun 2 (PTI): As part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Punjab, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anindita Mitra on Tuesday held a meeting with representatives of recognised political parties in the state.

In the meeting, Mitra provided lists of electors whose records remained unmapped during the pre-mapping exercise.

The Punjab CEO said that special camps will be organised at all polling stations across the state on June 7 to accelerate the pace of pre-mapping. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will be available at these camps from 10 am to 4 pm to facilitate voter mapping.

She informed the representatives that the lists shared pertain to data of unmapped voters as on May 27, and added that mapping of some of these voters may already have been completed subsequently.

Mitra urged all political parties to actively participate in the successful completion of the SIR exercise.

She said every effort is being made to reach out to maximum electors and complete the pre-mapping exercise before the start of the House to House Enumeration Phase.

Clarifying concerns regarding the process, the CEO said that even if a voter remains unmapped during the pre-SIR exercise, there is no need for the voter to worry. In that case, the election officials will simply seek some documents to verify the details of the voter.

She also asked representatives of all recognised political parties to expedite the appointment of booth level agents (BLAs).

Highlighting the crucial role of BLAs-2 during the SIR process, she called upon all parties to complete these appointments at the earliest.

She also familiarised party representatives with the procedure for voter mapping through the Election Commission's voter services portal.

Providing further details, Mitra stated that the ECI has made partial modifications to the previously announced schedule for the SIR of electoral rolls in Punjab. The draft electoral rolls will now be published on August 3, she added.

The period for filing claims and objections has been revised from August 3 to September 2. The notice phase and disposal of claims and objections will be carried out from August 3 to September 28.

She added that the remaining schedule notified by the Commission on May 14, 2026 remains unchanged.

Representatives of recognised parties present at the meeting included Ferry Sofat from the Aam Aadmi Party, Jaswant Rai and Ajit Singh Bhaini from the Bahujan Samaj Party, N K Verma from the Bharatiya Janata Party, Sunil Kumar from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Sandeep Sandhu and Hardeep Singh Kingra from the Indian National Congress and Arshdeep Singh Kler from the Shiromani Akali Dal. PTI CHS KVK KVK

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