SIR Brings Emotional Reunion For MP Man, Mother After 22 Years

SIR Brings Emotional Reunion For MP Man, Mother After 22 Years

Police said it all started after Vinod, alias Vinod Gairi, who is settled in Rajasthan, tried to get his name included in the voters’ list during the ongoing SIR exercise.

By : PTI | Updated at : 10 Jan 2026 11:43 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Mandsaur (MP), Jan 10 (PTI) A man who left his home in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district 22 years ago after his family opposed his marriage was reunited with his mother because of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, police said on Saturday.

Police said it all started after Vinod, alias Vinod Gairi, who is settled in Rajasthan, tried to get his name included in the voters’ list during the ongoing SIR exercise.

An official said Gairi was asked to get the details of his parents’ EPIC (Election Photo Identity Card) numbers as part of the process. He then reached out to the panchayat at his native place.

After learning about the matter, Gairi’s mother approached the police to trace her son.

Under the direction of Mandsaur Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar Meena, a team led by Nai Abadi police station in-charge sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh Rathore, was formed to track down Gairi, a police statement said.

The MP police eventually traced Gairi to the Nagaur district of Rajasthan, where he has been living with his wife and children, it said.

Gairi, now 45, had left for the neighbouring state about 22 years ago and started working as a peon in a private school there, police said.

He had a love marriage with Pushpa, a woman from his own Dhangar community in Mandsaur, but both families were opposed to it.

Gairi then left the village with his wife and settled in Nagaur and never returned, leading to a complete loss of contact with his family, an official said. He has a 21-year-old son, who is married, and a 16-year-old daughter.

The Nai Abadi police later brought Gairi and his children to Mandsaur, reuniting him with his mother after more than two decades, officials said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

How was a man reunited with his mother after 22 years?

A man was reunited with his mother after 22 years due to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. While updating his voter details, he needed his parents' EPIC numbers, which led to him contacting his native place.

Why did the man leave his home 22 years ago?

He left his home 22 years ago after his family opposed his love marriage. He eloped with his wife and settled in Rajasthan, losing contact with his family.

Where was the man found?

The man was traced to the Nagaur district of Rajasthan, where he has been living with his wife and children for the past 22 years.

What was the role of the police in the reunion?

The police formed a team to track down the man after his mother approached them. They successfully located him in Rajasthan and brought him back to Mandsaur to reunite with his mother.

Published at : 10 Jan 2026 11:43 PM (IST)
