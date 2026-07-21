Singer Arivu Detained During Anti-NEET Protest Near Chennai Secretariat; Later Meets CM Vijay

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tamil rapper Arivu detained protesting NEET in Chennai.

He urged CM Vijay to oppose the medical exam.

This follows Delhi clashes over NEET cancellation demands.

His detention highlights the ongoing national NEET debate.

Tamil rapper and singer Arivu was detained by Chennai Police on Tuesday after attempting to stage a protest against the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), a day after clashes between police and demonstrators in Delhi over demands to cancel the medical entrance examination. The protest comes amid growing political attention on the issue following a rally in the national capital, where members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and students demanding the scrapping of NEET clashed with police while attempting to march towards Parliament.

Arivu Detained During Chennai Protest

According to reports, Arivu reached the secretariat in Chennai on Monday Tuesday to voice his opposition to NEET. During the demonstration, he raised slogans urging Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay to take a stronger stand against the examination. Police personnel quickly surrounded the singer as he continued the protest before detaining him and escorting him away from the venue.

The development comes a day after police in Delhi used tear gas and batons to stop protesters marching towards Parliament during a demonstration demanding the cancellation of NEET.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Police Register 8 FIRs Against Over 900 CJP Protesters After Citywide Demonstrations

Who Is Arivu?

Arivarasu Kalainesan, popularly known as Arivu, is a rapper, singer, lyricist, songwriter and composer who has emerged as one of Tamil music's most influential contemporary voices.

He is widely recognised for independent hits such as "Enjoy Enjaami" and has penned and performed several popular film songs, including "Single Pasanga" from Natpe Thunai, "Vaathi Raid" from Master, "Neeye Oli" from Sarpatta Parambarai, "Golden Sparrow" from Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, and "Thalapathy Kacheri" from Jana Nayagan.

ALSO READ: CJP's Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka Reach Jantar Mantar, Resume Protest With Slogans Amid Security Buildup

Beyond cinema, Arivu also wrote, composed and performed the official ideology song for actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), making him closely associated with the party's political messaging.