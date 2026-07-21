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English NewsNewsIndiaSinger Arivu Detained During Anti-NEET Protest Near Chennai Secretariat; Later Meets CM Vijay

Singer Arivu Detained During Anti-NEET Protest Near Chennai Secretariat; Later Meets CM Vijay

Singer-rapper Arivu was detained by Chennai Police while protesting against NEET, urging Chief Minister Vijay to speak out on the exam issue.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 03:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tamil rapper Arivu detained protesting NEET in Chennai.
  • He urged CM Vijay to oppose the medical exam.
  • This follows Delhi clashes over NEET cancellation demands.
  • His detention highlights the ongoing national NEET debate.

Tamil rapper and singer Arivu was detained by Chennai Police on Tuesday after attempting to stage a protest against the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), a day after clashes between police and demonstrators in Delhi over demands to cancel the medical entrance examination. The protest comes amid growing political attention on the issue following a rally in the national capital, where members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and students demanding the scrapping of NEET clashed with police while attempting to march towards Parliament.

Arivu Detained During Chennai Protest

According to reports, Arivu reached the secretariat in Chennai on Monday Tuesday to voice his opposition to NEET. During the demonstration, he raised slogans urging Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay to take a stronger stand against the examination. Police personnel quickly surrounded the singer as he continued the protest before detaining him and escorting him away from the venue. 

The development comes a day after police in Delhi used tear gas and batons to stop protesters marching towards Parliament during a demonstration demanding the cancellation of NEET.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Police Register 8 FIRs Against Over 900 CJP Protesters After Citywide Demonstrations

Who Is Arivu?

Arivarasu Kalainesan, popularly known as Arivu, is a rapper, singer, lyricist, songwriter and composer who has emerged as one of Tamil music's most influential contemporary voices.

He is widely recognised for independent hits such as "Enjoy Enjaami" and has penned and performed several popular film songs, including "Single Pasanga" from Natpe Thunai, "Vaathi Raid" from Master, "Neeye Oli" from Sarpatta Parambarai, "Golden Sparrow" from Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, and "Thalapathy Kacheri" from Jana Nayagan.

ALSO READ: CJP's Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka Reach Jantar Mantar, Resume Protest With Slogans Amid Security Buildup

Beyond cinema, Arivu also wrote, composed and performed the official ideology song for actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), making him closely associated with the party's political messaging.

Before You Go

Political War: Rahul Gandhi Demands Accountability From PM Modi Over Student Protest Row

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was detained by Chennai Police during a protest?

Tamil rapper and singer Arivu was detained by Chennai Police during a protest against the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

Why was Arivu detained during the protest in Chennai?

Arivu was detained while protesting against the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). He urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay to take a stronger stand against the examination.

What was the context of the Chennai protest where Arivu was detained?

The Chennai protest followed heightened tensions and clashes in Delhi. Demonstrators in Delhi had marched towards Parliament demanding the cancellation of NEET and highlighting alleged irregularities.

Who is Arivu, mentioned in the article?

Arivu, or Arivarasu Kalainesan, is a renowned rapper, singer, lyricist, songwriter, and composer. He is known for popular independent and film songs and is associated with Vijay's political party.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Jul 2026 03:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Chennai Vijay Protest Arivu Tamil NAdu TVK Singer Arivu
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