In a heartwarming display of commitment, Singapore’s High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, joined a staff member’s wedding virtually after his IndiGo flight from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport was abruptly cancelled due to the airline’s ongoing operational disruptions.

Flight Plans Grounded by IndiGo Chaos

Wong was scheduled to travel to Deoghar in Jharkhand to attend the wedding in person. However, the sudden cancellation of his IndiGo flight forced him to attend the ceremony online instead. Sharing his experience on X, Wong expressed his regrets to the staffer he was meant to celebrate with.

I joined the tens of thousands of passengers stranded by #Indigo. My flight to #Deoghar has been cancelled. My sincere apologies to my young staff waiting for me to attend his #shaadi. Lost for words.🤦‍♂️ HC Wong. pic.twitter.com/c9rqATdOdQ — Singapore in India (@SGinIndia) December 5, 2025

“I joined the tens of thousands of passengers stranded by #Indigo. My flight to #Deoghar has been cancelled. My sincere apologies to my young staff waiting for me to attend his #shaadi. Lost for words,” he wrote through the official Singapore High Commission handle.

Celebrating Love From Afar

Undeterred, Wong made sure to participate virtually, donning traditional Indian attire for the online wedding. He also shared a heartfelt message for the newlyweds.

“Distance may divide us #IndiGoChaos, but Spirit #shaadi will unite us. Beta, congratulations, and may your marriage be a happy and blessed one,” Wong posted, capturing the blend of personal warmth and professional dedication.

IndiGo’s Widening Operational Crisis

The incident comes amid a turbulent period for IndiGo, which has described the situation as an “operational crisis.” The airline experienced more than 1,000 flight cancellations in a single day—Friday—causing widespread disruption at major airports including Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

IndiGo attributes the chaos to a combination of technical glitches, winter schedule adjustments, and weather-related delays. Yet, aviation insiders point to the newly implemented Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) as the core issue. Introduced in January 2024 to prevent pilot fatigue, these regulations were only enforced recently, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has blamed IndiGo’s “misjudgment and gap in planning” for the widespread cancellations.

IndiGo Promises Gradual Recovery

In a video statement, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers acknowledged the disruption, noting that cancellations on Saturday were expected to fall below 1,000. He projected a return to normal operations between December 10 and 15.

“December 5 was the most severely impacted day, with the number of cancellations well over 1000. I extend our sincerest apologies for the inconvenience it has caused to our customers,” Elbers said, reiterating the airline’s commitment to resolving the operational turmoil.