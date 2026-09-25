Heavy Rain Triggers Major Landslide In Sikkim's Rimbi, Houses Damaged, Roads Blocked: Video

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Massive landslide in Sikkim's Rimbi damaged over 30 homes.

Continuous rain and mudslides caused destruction; residents fear more.

Rimbi-Khecheopalri road further damaged; state government ordered repairs.

Authorities initiated state-wide assessment of monsoon-damaged roads.

More than 30 houses have been damaged in Sikkim's Rimbi area after a massive landslide sent mud, rocks and debris rushing down the hillsides and into the settlement, leaving residents worried about further destruction amid continued rainfall. The landslide followed intense mudslides on the upper slopes, triggering a huge flow of debris towards inhabited areas. Several structures were hit as the material swept through the locality, including quarters belonging to the Power Department.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. However, the continuing rain has heightened concerns among residents over the possibility of further landslides, damage to homes and disruption to key roads in the area.

Homes Hit By Debris

The sudden movement of mud and rocks caused extensive damage to residential properties in Rimbi. More than 30 houses have sustained damage as the debris moved from the surrounding slopes towards the settlement.

The Power Department's quarters were also among the structures affected by the landslide.

Disaster response teams are assessing the situation and monitoring the vulnerable stretches as authorities try to determine the full extent of the damage. Residents have also been urged to remain alert as the wet conditions continue to pose risks in landslide-prone areas.

#WATCH | Sikkim | A major landslide in the Rimbi area has left more than 30 houses affected. The incident was triggered by heavy mudslides and debris coming down from the upper slopes, sending large quantities of mud, rocks and other debris towards the lower areas



(Video source:… pic.twitter.com/5rhBlSoiTB — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2026

Road Already Washed Away

The latest landslide has added to the difficulties facing Rimbi, where road connectivity has already suffered damage during the ongoing monsoon.

A section of the Rimbi-Khecheopalri road was previously washed away following another landslide, cutting off a portion of the route.

The Sikkim government has now begun a state-wide assessment of roads damaged during the monsoon. The survey, which began Monday, is aimed at identifying vulnerable stretches and accelerating restoration work.

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Roads and Bridges Minister NB Dahal visited several damaged locations to assess the situation. His inspection included affected stretches around Rimbi in the Yuksom-Tashiding constituency.

Repairs Ordered In Rimbi

With a substantial section of the Rimbi-Khecheopalri road washed away, repair work in Rimbi was directed to begin from Tuesday.

Dahal also instructed officials from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and contractors working in the area to accelerate reconstruction efforts.

The directions are aimed at restoring the damaged road and reducing disruption for people using the route.

Meanwhile, authorities continue to monitor areas considered vulnerable to further landslides as rainfall persists. The latest damage has renewed concerns over the impact of the monsoon on homes, roads and other infrastructure across the affected parts of Sikkim.